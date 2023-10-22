Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral

    Sushmita Sen was dancing with a Dhunuchi at a Durga Pujo pandal. Watch the video here. Sushmita Sen looked stunning in a bright pink design work traditional Bandhani saree with an elegant bun and red bindi as she danced with her daughter Renee Sen.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen was seen in her best spirits as she visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Saturday night. The actress, who will wow fans and audiences with a brilliant performance in Aarya season 3, was joined by her daughter Renee Sen. In a video from one of the pandals she visited, Sushmita performed the Dhunuchi dance barefoot. In the video, Sushmita wore a pink saree and held onto a Dhunuchi while dancing with fellow Pujo attendees.

    Renee was also wearing a saree and joining Sushmita in the celebrations. The duo appeared to have a ball. The video shared by a paparazzo on his official Instagram handle has gone VIRAL. Also, the netizens and fans hailed Sushmita. A fan said, "The most elegant and cultured bollywood actor." Another fan adds, "How can someone be so beautiful inside out? #duggadugga." A fan also noted, "Loved her bandni saree. She stuns in ethnic always."

    Sushmita is not the only Bollywood star soaked in the Pujo fever. Several videos of Kajol and Rani Mukerji from their family Durga Pujo pandal have also surfaced online, showing the cousins performing pujas and hosting several Bollywood stars.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen announced the third season of Aarya on social media earlier this year. The filming for the new season of her Emmy-nominated thriller series wrapped up only recently, despite the actress suffering a heart attack earlier this year. Last week, Sushmita announced that the new season will premiere from November 3 onwards.

