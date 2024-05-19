Lifestyle

Persepolis to Isfahan: 7 MUST visit places in Iran

Discover Iran's diverse charm with these must-visit spots: historic Persepolis, stunning Isfahan, poetic Shiraz, vibrant Tehran, ancient Yazd, charming Kashan, and cultural Tabriz

Image credits: Pixabay

Persepolis

This ancient ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can explore the impressive ruins, including grand palaces

Image credits: Pixabay

Isfahan

Known for its stunning Islamic architecture, Isfahan boasts beautiful sites like Naqsh-e Jahan Square, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Imam Mosque

Image credits: Pixabay

Shiraz

Famous for its gardens, poetry, and wine, Shiraz is home to the tombs of the great Persian poets Hafez and Saadi, the beautiful Nasir al-Mulk Mosque

Image credits: Pixabay

Tehran

As the capital city, Tehran offers a mix of modernity and tradition. Key attractions include the Golestan Palace, the National Museum of Iran

Image credits: Pixabay

Yazd

This ancient desert city is famous for its unique Persian architecture, Zoroastrian heritage, and windcatchers (badgirs)

Image credits: Pixabay

Kashan

Known for its beautiful historical houses, such as the Tabatabaei House and Borujerdi House, Kashan also offers the Fin Garden

Image credits: Pixabay

Tabriz

Tabriz is renowned for its historic bazaar, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Blue Mosque, and the El-Goli Park

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One