Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan can now work on Indian projects as Bombay High Court lifts ban

As per reports, the court's decision said that the activities promoting peace, harmony, and tranquillity, including arts, music, sports, culture, and dance, transcend national boundaries and contribute to unity and harmony within and between nations.

A prohibition on Pakistani artists in India has been in effect for seven years now. Many talented people from the neighboring countries, like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Javed Sheikh, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, returned to their home country after being barred from working in India. The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a suit seeking to bar them from operating in the country.

As per reports, the court's decision said that the activities promoting peace, harmony, and tranquillity, including arts, music, sports, culture, and dance, transcend national boundaries and contribute to unity and harmony within and between nations. The court, however, cautioned that such petitions could jeopardize the Indian government's "positive steps" toward promoting international peace and security, such as hosting the Pakistani cricket team in the World Cup in India.

Why were Pakistani artists banned?

Following the Uri attack in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) took a decision to not let Pakistani artists work on any Indian projects.

Fawad Khan's Bollywood project

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in the 2014 film 'Khoobsurat' alongside Sonam Kapoor, a romantic comedy for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He has gained critical acclaim for his performance in the 2016 family drama 'Kapoor & Sons', for which he was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also played a small role in the Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Mahira Khan's Bollywood project

Mahira made her Bollywood debut along with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film 'Raees'.