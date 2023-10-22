Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look

    Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to reveal that she will be playing the role of a girlfriend in the upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'. 

    Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'. The actress took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her look from the film. 'The Girlfriend' will be directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts, making it their 51st film together. 

    Rashmika Mandanna's post

    Sharing the post, Rashmika revealed that she will be playing the role of a girlfriend in the film. This will be Rashmika's 24th film and according to the video shared, Rashmika is shown submerged in water and she appears anxious and out of breath. A voiceover expresses possessiveness and love saying, "I love her so much that she doesn't need friends, family, or anyone else. I am all she requires. I simply want her to be with me all the time. "I'd like to have a girl I can call MINE (sic)."

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Rashmika is preparing for the release of her upcoming film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy'. The first single, 'Hua Main', was released lately and showed off her connection with Ranbir. The film will have a worldwide release on December 1, 2023. 

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiger Shroff faces backlash for traveling in metro; netizens claim he is 'Copying Hrithik Roshan' vma

    Tiger Shroff faces backlash for traveling in metro; netizens claim he is 'Copying Hrithik Roshan'

    Nayagan: Kamal Hassan starrer to re-release on THIS date rkn

    Nayagan: Kamal Hassan starrer to re-release on THIS date

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH

    Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan can now work on Indian projects as Bombay High Court lifts ban RKK

    Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan can now work on Indian projects as Bombay High Court lifts ban

    Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to divulge their wedding video? Know details vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to divulge their wedding video? Know details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Open gym under Guruvayur railway bridge to open next month rkn

    Kerala: Open gym under Guruvayur railway bridge to open next month

    He is considered a laughing stock in India: Opposition leader slams Trudeau's India relations AJR

    'He is considered a laughing stock in India': Opposition leader slams Trudeau's India relations

    Hamas Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin mosque was a 'ticking time bomb': Israel after West Bank airstrike snt

    Hamas, Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin mosque was a 'ticking time bomb': Israel after West Bank airstrike

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa

    Israel counter-terrorism operation: 27 Hamas terrorists arrested, printing house sealed, weapons seized snt

    Israel's counter-terrorism operation: 27 Hamas terrorists arrested, printing house sealed, weapons seized

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon