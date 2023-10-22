Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to reveal that she will be playing the role of a girlfriend in the upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'. The actress took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her look from the film. 'The Girlfriend' will be directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts, making it their 51st film together.

Rashmika Mandanna's post

Sharing the post, Rashmika revealed that she will be playing the role of a girlfriend in the film. This will be Rashmika's 24th film and according to the video shared, Rashmika is shown submerged in water and she appears anxious and out of breath. A voiceover expresses possessiveness and love saying, "I love her so much that she doesn't need friends, family, or anyone else. I am all she requires. I simply want her to be with me all the time. "I'd like to have a girl I can call MINE (sic)."

Professional front

Meanwhile, Rashmika is preparing for the release of her upcoming film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy'. The first single, 'Hua Main', was released lately and showed off her connection with Ranbir. The film will have a worldwide release on December 1, 2023.