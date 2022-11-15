Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Crucial day for Jacqueline Fernandez; order on bail plea today

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's luck of troubles will be decided in court today after being summoned by the relevant authorities to testify in a case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been ordered to appear before Delhi Court on Tuesday, today (Nov 15) a key day for her life in the extortion case of Rs 200 crore. The actress' regular bail order will be made public by the court. Fernandez's temporary bail had already been extended by the court until November 15 due to an unprepared order copy.

She became entangled in the case due to her alleged relationship with con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to certain sources, the Kick actress was reportedly in a relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar prior to being involved in the investigation.

Also Read: Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

According to reports, the con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly gave the Bollywood star many expensive gifts. Jacqueline was listed as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet since they claimed she was the recipient of the extorted funds.

Jacqueline had pleaded for bail in this case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), who apparently claimed that Jacqueline may leave the country to evade the probe, disagreed with this decision.

"In our entire lives, we had never seen Rs. 50 lakh in cash, yet Jacqueline frittered away Rs. 7.14 crore for amusement. According to TOI, the ED had opposed Jacqueline's bail and said that she had explored every method of escape since she had the money.

According to reports, the court had also inquired of the investigative agency as to why the actress had not been detained. Despite sending out a Look-Out-Circular (LOC), why haven't you yet arrested Jacqueline? Other suspects are incarcerated. The court questioned the Enforcement Directorate, "Why employ a pick-and-choose policy?

Also Read: Tamil star Karthi's Facebook account hacked? Here's what we know

Jacqueline’s lawyer, Prashant Patil had told to TOI that the actress is a victim in the case. Patil said, "She has consistently aided the agencies conducting the investigations and appeared at every summons issued as of this writing. To the best of her abilities, she has provided the ED with all the facts. The authorities don't seem to understand that she was defrauded and duped into this situation. She is a target of a bigger criminal plot. Even if we assume the entirety of the prosecution's evidence to be accurate for the sake of argument, there is no legal basis for bringing Jacqueline to justice under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other applicable statute. Because this is a case of malicious prosecution, my client must follow the law's requirements to safeguard her liberty and dignity."

The case is being looked into even more. What Jacqueline Fernandez's future holds can only be determined with time.