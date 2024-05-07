Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 69 from Hubballi family, 30 from Kalaburagi family cast their votes together

    In Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections in Hubballi and Kalaburagi, Karnataka, joint families exhibited remarkable solidarity by turning out to vote. In Hubballi, 69 members of a single-family voted together, while in Kalaburagi, 30 members of another family cast their votes collectively. These heartwarming displays of civic duty highlight the importance of active participation in democracy.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: 69 members from Hubballi family, 30 members from Kalaburagi family caste votes vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 7, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Joint families have shown solidarity by turning up to cast their votes in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections, exemplifying a heartening sense of civic duty in the districts of Hubballi and Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

    In Hubballi, a remarkable 69 members of a single-family exercised their democratic right, setting a noteworthy example for others in the scorching North Karnataka sun. The vibrant scene unfolded at polling booths 56 and 57, located in the Kannada Girls' School of Noolvi village, Hubballi taluk.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 41.59% voter turnout at 1 pm as temperatures rise

    After casting their votes, the Kanteppa farm family from Noolvi village captured the moment with a celebratory selfie. Three generations of family members enthusiastically participated in this significant electoral process, epitomizing the essence of democracy.

    Similarly, in Kalaburagi, 30 voters hailing from the same family demonstrated remarkable solidarity by casting their votes together. This impressive display of unity and civic responsibility took place at polling booth number 137 in Sangameshwar Colony. The Seethanur Parivar, led by Mohan Seethanur, showcased a strong familial bond as six brothers, along with their spouses, children, nieces, and grandchildren, joined hands to participate in the electoral process.

    Bengaluru: CCB police seize Rs 95 lakh worth of fake soaps, tea powders using Hindusthan Unilever name

    The images of these families coming together to vote serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of active participation in democracy. As citizens exercise their franchise, they not only shape the course of governance but also strengthen the foundation of the nation's democratic fabric.

    With such inspiring examples emerging from the heart of Karnataka, it is evident that the spirit of democracy thrives in communities where families unite in the pursuit of a brighter future.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
