    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

    Mahesh Babu's father and Telugu star Krishna breathed his last today, November 15, at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad. He was 79.

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 7:37 AM IST

    At 79, Tollywood superstar Krishna died away today, November 15. Around 4 am, he passed away. The whole Telugu cinema industry was shocked by Krishna's unexpected death. The entire family, including Mahesh Babu, has received many condolences on social media. Krishna experienced a severe cardiac arrest on November 14 and was taken to the hospital while unconscious. After 20 minutes of CPR, the man was revived.

    On November 14 at about 2:00 am, Superstar Krishna was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He had a severe heart arrest.

    He was also struggling with age-related conditions, and due to sudden heart failure, the renowned actor passed away. The whole Telugu cinema industry is mourning the passing of Superstar Krishna. Soon, more information about the funeral and the final rites will be released.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his profound sorrow and sadness. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has mourned the demise of Krishna, saying that the latter’s death has left an “indelible mark” on the hearts of moviegoers and is a “huge loss” for the Telugu film industry.

    N Chandrababu Naidu, a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has conveyed his sorrow at Krishna's passing. He posted a flashback photo of himself and the late seasoned Telugu actor on Twitter. He wrote, "The passing of actor and former MP Krishna Gari, who was hailed as a good man, actor, and superstar in the Telugu film industry, has shocked.

    Who was Telugu superstar Krishna?
    Ghattamaneni Raghavayya Chowdary and Nagaratnamma welcomed Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, often known as Krishna, on May 31, 1943. He appeared in more than 350 movies throughout the course of his five-decade career. Fans fondly call him Superstar.

    Besides, the late Vijaya Nirmala, Krishna was previously married to Indira Devi. While Vijaya Nirmala passed away in 2019, Indira (Mahesh babu's mother) breathed her last in September 2022. Krishna was the father to five children; Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Earlier this year in January Ramesh Babu passed away.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 8:25 AM IST
