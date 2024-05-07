Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best most-selling smartphone phone of Q1 2024; Check FULL list here

    Counterpoint Research's report reveals iPhone 15 Pro Max as the top-selling smartphone in Q1 2024, with other iPhone models and Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra following suit, showcasing a shift towards premium devices.

    Apple is the market leader, with iPhone sales in the last several quarters demonstrating its dominant position in the industry. If Apple's first quarter of 2023 was all about value-for-money goods, a year later, its most costly iPhone 15 model is topping the charts. According to the most recent data, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best-selling phone in Q1 2024.

    According to Counterpoint Research's Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker, iPhones were the top four selling smartphones in the market during this time period. In terms of Android representation in the top ten, Apple only confronts a stiff competition from Samsung, demonstrating the two companies' high market worth and image.

    Check out top 10 best selling smartphones

    •  iPhone 15 Pro Max
    • iPhone 15
    •  iPhone 15 Pro
    •  iPhone 14
    • Galaxy S24 Ultra
    • Galaxy A15 5G
    • Galaxy A54
    • iPhone 15 Plus
    • Galaxy S24
    • Galaxy A34

    As you can see from the list, the iPhone 15 series accounts for the vast bulk of the top ten, including the less popular iPhone 15 Plus. The 15 Pro Max's success demonstrates that users were unaffected by the higher price and were willing to pay more for the enhanced capabilities. Apple is preparing a significant AI update in 2024 with the iPhone 16 series, which might contribute to the company's growing riches.

    Samsung will also be thrilled to see the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 models in the top ten, albeit in fifth and ninth place. Another remarkable feature of the list is that all ten models are 5G-enabled, a market first that will only grow in popularity in the coming years.

