    Tamil star Karthi's Facebook account hacked? Here's what we know

    In a tweet, Ponniyin Selvan star Karthi has reported that his Facebook profile has been hacked.

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    With back-to-back successes like Ponniyin Selvan: I and Sardar, Karthi appears to be on a roll. According to the most recent information available on the Tollywood star, his Facebook account was hacked, making him a victim of cybercrime. The actor tweeted about the situation, "My Facebook profile has been hijacked, people. We are working with the Facebook team to restore it." We are currently awaiting further updates on the situation.

    On November 14, a gameplay video was live-posted on Karthi's Facebook page. After seeing the tape, fans began asking Karthi why he was playing the game live. The actor responded by saying that his account had been hijacked.

    In the meantime, Karthi has started working on his 25th project on the professional front. The film project, named Japan, was made under the guidance of Raju Murugan, best known for his work on the Joker. The movie, which is supported by the production company Dream Warrior Pictures, only recently debuted. Anu Emmanuel, an actress, will play the major role in Japan. In addition, Telugu actor Sunil will make his Tollywood debut with the film, and director Vijay Milton will play a significant part.

    According to the Japanese producers, the movie's first look poster will be presented today, November 14, on Children's Day. Regarding the film's technical team, Philomin Raj will manage the editing while Ravi Varman will handle the camera work. The team has GV Prakash Kumar on board as the music director.

    Additionally, during the celebration for the success of the original drama, Karthi and PS Mithran revealed that the spy thriller Sardar would have a sequel. During the occasion, the creators also debuted a unique sequel announcement video. Movie fans are overjoyed that a sequel has been announced.

