    Boney Kapoor reveals how Sridevi felt when she saw scenes from Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Dhadak'

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor's father, producer Boney Kapoor, has spoken up about how things were at home following the sudden death of his wife and late superstar Sridevi. Janhvi recently discussed how she dealt with her mother's tragic death just months before the premiere of her debut film 'Dhadak'. Sridevi was a well-known actress who worked in multiple languages in the Indian cinema business. With good reason, she was frequently referred to as the first female superstar of Indian cinema. She had a career that lasted more than five decades and offered us films like Mom, Chandni, Judaai, and Sadma, among others, that earned her many awards. Sadly, on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, Sridevi, the crown jewel of the Indian film business, passed away suddenly and tragically. The business was rocked by her death.

    Boney said, “We had seen the rushes of Dhadak when Sridevi was alive. So, she had seen her daughter on screen. Khushi had auditioned, too, and after Janhvi's audition, she got a scholarship at the New York Film Academy.” in a recent interview with ET times.  Boney Kapoor went on to say that Sridevi would have collaborated with Janhvi in the film 'Kalank', which was originally titled 'Shiddat', if she had not passed away suddenly. In a conversation with The Times of India, Boney revealed that when Janhvi was a child, Karan Johar had visited their home and expressed a wish to cast her in motion pictures. 'Shiddat' was the name of the project he had in mind for her and it was later titled 'Kalank'. Additionally, he disclosed that Madhuri Dixit's role was to be performed by Sridevi, who had "agreed to do the film reluctantly," and that Karan wanted Janhvi to play the lead role, which was finally played by Alia Bhatt.

    In response to this recasting, Karan wrote on social media that he would always regret not having collaborated with Sridevi. When Sridevi passed away in 2018, the same year Janhvi's 'Dhadak' was released, Boney continued by describing how painful it was for the Kapoor family. Boney said he still feels relieved knowing that Sridevi saw the rushes of 'Dhadak' before she passed away. He added that Khushi had won a scholarship to the New York Film Academy, and Sridevi was happy for her. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor produced the romantic drama movie Bawaal earlier this year under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Janhvi’s next 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is currently in the post-production stage. Reports also suggest that in 2024, she will also be seen in a Telugu film 'Devara', and a Hindi film 'Ulajh'.

