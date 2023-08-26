Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 80; funeral to be held today

Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli has died at the age of 80 in Mumbai. He wrote songs for over 100 hit films like 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen,' 'Geet Gaata Hoon,' 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Judwaa 2', etc.

Dev Kohli was a seasoned lyricist who collaborated with composers ranging from Shankar-Jaikishan to Vishal and Shekhar. This is a sad news for the music world. Dev died on August 26. His antim darshan will begin at 2 p.m. at his house in Mumbai, Jupiter Apartment, 4th Cross Lane, Lokhandwala Complex. His last rituals will be held at Oshiwara Crematorium in Jogeshwari West at 6 p.m.

Who was Dev Kohli?

Dev Kohli penned songs for more than 100 popular films, such 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Judwaa 2', 'Musafir', 'Shoot Out At Lokhandwala', and 'Taxi Num 911', among others. He also collaborated with music directors like Anu Malik, Raam Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, and Anand Milind on several blockbusters.

His popular song 'Geet Gaata Hoon Main' was included in the 1971 film 'Lal Patthar' starring Rajkumar and Hema Malini. This was his second feature picture as a songwriter. Dev has written multiple successful songs, including 'Maaye Ni Maaye,' 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen,' 'Geet Gaata Hoon,' 'O Saki Saki,' and others.