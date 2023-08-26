Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans angry over Nawazuddin Siddiqui for indirectly mocking Shah Rukh Khan

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui copies Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose as he takes a sly and indirect dig at the Jawan actor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui faces the wrath and ire of ardent Shah Rukh Khan fans on the internet, who are angry with him for mocking SRK.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left Shah Rukh Khan fans upset, angry and disappointed. A video of Nawazuddin has surfaced on social media in which he can be seen indirectly taking a dig at the Jawan actor. Nawazuddin was talking about being typecast in the film industry when he said, "I am so adamant. I will not let myself get typecast. Heros often get typecast. They do the same things for 35 years". Though the Tiku Weds Sheru actor did not name Shah Rukh Khan, he copied the iconic pose of SRK and stretched his arms, seemingly taking a dig.

    The VIRAL reddit video post has left Shah Rukh Khan fans disappointed. One of the SRK fans reminded Nawazuddin that he has already been typecast and wrote, "Nawaz has got heavily typecasted too, almost every movie except Housefull 4, he plays struggling lower middle-class guy or criminal." Another user commented, "SRK gave Nawaz so much respect every time. SRK has done Swadesh, Chak de, Kabhi Haa kabhi naa, Darr, Maya memsahab, chamatkar, Dil se. He has one of the best range." One of the fans shared that Nawazuddin Siddiqui "should not have done this."

    Is Nawaz talking about Srk?
    by u/sepiosexual in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqi worked together in the 2017 movie Raees. Before this, Nawaz was also a part of drama film of SRK, Hey Ram. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his Atlee directorial Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film is about to hit theatre screens on September 7 this year.

