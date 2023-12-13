Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details

    Bollywood actor Ali Fazal voices the role of Song Chiyul in the Hindi dubbed version of the Korean anime series Solo Levelling. Fazal expressed his honour of being part of the project. 

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Ali Fazal, best known for his recent part in Tabu's spy thriller Khufiya, has ventured into uncharted territory by contributing his voice to a character in the Hindi-dubbed version of the anime adaptation of the Korean webtoon Solo Levelling. The anime will be available on Crunchyroll on January 6, 2024. Solo Levelling began as a best-selling South Korean webbook written by Chugong and was then turned into a webtoon in 2018 before being adapted into an anime version.

    Ali Fazal, known for his work on international productions alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Gal Gadot and Gerard Butler, provides the voice for Korean C-rank hunter Song Chiyul in the newest anime version. Sung Jinwoo, the fragile protagonist, is mentored by Song Chiyul, who is portrayed as an old figure. Throughout the story, Song Chiyul helps Sung Jinwoo through the problems given by the Double Dungeon event, and they face them together.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'

    The Hindi-dubbed version of Solo Levelling will be streamed on Crunchyroll on Saturday, January 6, 2024, coinciding with the anime's global debut. In addition to the dubbed version, viewers will be able to watch subtitled versions on the streaming site.

    Fazal expressed his excitement at lending his voice to the anime character, saying, "I'm really excited about it." Joining the cast of Solo Levelling and supplying his voice for one of the show's gritty characters was a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Fazal aims to explore new areas with each project, and this chance is unquestionably remarkable.

    Also Read: Watch - BTS star Jungkook says heartfelt goodbye to fans ahead of military enlistment

    Fazal expressed his gratitude for participating in the production, describing Song Chiyul as "truly remarkable." Collaborating with Crunchyroll and immersing himself in the anime scene gave him with a new and exciting experience. He had a great time portraying this persona in Hindi.

    To commemorate the launch, a fan-exclusive two-episode premiere of the new anime series is planned on December 20 in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
