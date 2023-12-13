Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'

    Rajinikanth turned 73rd on December 12 and Shah Rukh Khan chimed in to wish the legendary actor a happy birthday.

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 7:32 AM IST

    Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, well known by his stage name Rajinikanth, turned 73 on December 12. Fans and industry colleagues have been sending Rajinikanth sincere birthday greetings via various social media sites. Shah Rukh Khan also chimed in to wish the legendary actor a happy birthday.

    Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (previously Twitter) account to release a still from his film Chennai Express in which he can be seen thanking a life-sized portrait of Rajinikanth.

    The birthday wish

    During the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on X if he would see it. Everyone was moved by the actor's response. "Of course I love Rajni sir....Maassss!!" he wrote. He had appeared on the Jawan set and blessed us as well. #Jawan."

    Also Read: Watch - Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of 'Dunki' release; conceals his face

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to release his third film of the year, 'Dunki'. King Khan paid a visit to Maa Vaishno Devi's temple just days before the film's premiere. In the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, he was observed at the hallowed shrine. In a video that went viral on social media, SRK was seen hiding his identity behind a set of dark spectacles and a black hooded jacket.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 7:32 AM IST
