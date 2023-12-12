Watch - BTS star Jungkook says heartfelt goodbye to fans ahead of military enlistment

The BTS ARMY finds themselves in a highly emotional state as the remaining members of the renowned band have officially embarked on their mandatory military enlistment. V and Namjoon initiated their military service just a day ago, precisely on December 11. With the recent departures of BTS's youngest members, Jungkook and Jimin, all members of the beloved group are now actively serving in the military.

In a poignant interaction with his devoted ARMY on Weverse Live, Jungkook, began the session by expressing genuine concern for the well-being of the ARMY community. He openly shared his mixed emotions on the eve of his impending enlistment and, in a heartfelt manner, apologized for being tardy. He said, "It looks like this will be my last live before enlisting. Today I just sent off V hyung and Namjoon hyung. Then I ate a meal and did some things I need to do, cleaned up, and prepared some things, so the live ended up being a little late, sorry. Definitely because it's the day before I feel a little uneasy, but I need to sleep tonight so I can focus and do well tomorrow."

He was trying to hold his tears back and comforted the army by saying "I’ll go and come back well or safely."

Towards the conclusion of the live session, Jungkook bid a gentle farewell, saying, "Goodbye. Stay safe. I’ll go now. I just came for a short bit today to give my greetings. I love you. Oh, it’s not the last live ever. just the last one before I enlist. I’ll come back stronger than before. Bye."

This farewell interaction triggered an outpouring of heartbreak from the ARMYs, as it marked an intensely emotional moment in the ongoing journey of BTS and their dedicated fanbase.

Throughout the year 2023, Jungkook engaged in numerous live broadcasts, providing fans with glimpses into various aspects of his life, from karaoke sessions and cooking endeavors to mundane activities like laundry and napping.

Adding to the emotional context, in July 2023, Jungkook made a significant solo debut with the release of the digital single "Seven." Subsequently, he continued to bless fans with collaborations such as "3D" featuring Jack Harlow and "Too Much" with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee. The pinnacle of his solo endeavors in the year came with the release of his highly anticipated first solo album, "Golden," on November 3.

