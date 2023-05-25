Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solo Documentaries by J-Hope & Suga hitting Theatres: check out tailer

    BTS fans, get ready to watch two of your favourite members' journeys unfold on the big screen. On June 17, the tenth anniversary of BTS' debut, J-Hope and Suga's individual documentaries will be released in theatres worldwide-- By Anushri Bokade.

    Solo Documentaries by J-Hope & Suga hitting Theatres: check out tailer ARB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    Fans will be able to watch two members of BTS on the big screen in June, which coincides with the group's tenth anniversary. The individual films J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day will be released in theatres, the K-pop group revealed in an official teaser uploaded on Wednesday (May 24). The BTS rappers discuss some of the highs and lows they've had while starting their separate music careers in the trailer, which has clips from each of their documentaries.

    In the clip, Suga contemplates reaching 30 and makes a pledge to give off music after becoming so angry with his project. In contrast, J-Hope has trouble recalling the choreography of some of his songs before his historic performance at Lollapalooza last year. Suga's solo voyage gave him the chance to tackle more serious subjects under the moniker Agust D.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her 'love story' with fiance Raghav Chadha

    "The tales I must narrate as August D are heavier than those of Suga, correct? Since I emptied my soul into this record, I don't have much energy left to continue telling those heavier stories'', he stated. Both J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day were initially made available on Disney+; the former was made available on the streaming platform on February 17 and the latter on April 5. The films will premiere in theatres after BTS celebrate their tenth anniversary as a group on June 13. The films will have a limited theatrical run on June 17–18.

    For those of you who might not be aware, the K-pop duo will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their joint debut on June 13. Despite presently focusing on their endeavours, BTS is one of the select few bands that have decided to break the seven-year curse and remain as a unit.

    ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch ADC

    OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details vma

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details

    Bhojpuri filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room: Report vma

    Bhojpuri filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room: Report

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on Periodic Table; watch video here (ARB)

    “The Kerala Story” star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on “Periodic Table”; watch video here

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star vma

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester United takeover Will Sheikh Jassim break Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo rule to make way for Kylian Mbappe snt

    Man United takeover: Will Sheikh Jassim break Ten Hag's 'Ronaldo rule' to make way for Mbappe?

    OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch ADC

    OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch

    Centre accords 'Z+' security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; check details AJR

    Centre accords 'Z+' security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; check details

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries Is it available in India gcw

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries; Is it available in India?

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties anr

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon