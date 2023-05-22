Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her 'love story' with fiance Raghav Chadha

    The newest real-life couple in the Bollywood industry giving the #couplegoals to fans are undoubtedly Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. After their dreamy and intimate engagement ceremony, the actress opened up about their love story.

    Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her 'love story' with fiance Raghav Chadha vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 22, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    Assumptions about their relationship got spread since they got spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying quality time together at a dinner date in a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport.

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were engaged in Delhi on May 13, 2023. Even though the couple stayed mum and tight-lipped about their relationship until now and had not given any details about their romance or love story.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

    Now in a new Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra shared the details of her love story with Raghav Chadha. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a set of pictures. Her caption read, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together. And, I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Parineeti also adds, "His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing."

    Parineeti Chopra concluded and also added, "As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

    According to several news portal reports, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged their memorable and awaited engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi at Kapurthala. This intimate engagement ceremony and soiree got graced by about 150 guests, including their loved ones and closest friends.

    ALSO READ: First lunch to engagement - A look at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's romantic love story

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    29 years of Miss Universe win: Sushmita Sen shares throwback picture on social media ARB

    29 years of Miss Universe win: Sushmita Sen shares throwback picture with hearty note

    Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away ADC

    Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away

    Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer ADC

    Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29 vma

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos ADC

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos

    Recent Stories

    5 nations where Indian passport holders travel without a visa gcw

    5 nations where Indian passport holders travel without a visa

    29 years of Miss Universe win: Sushmita Sen shares throwback picture on social media ARB

    29 years of Miss Universe win: Sushmita Sen shares throwback picture with hearty note

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages AJR

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages

    Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away ADC

    Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away

    Want to increase your car's mileage? Take care of these things

    Want to increase your car's mileage? Here are some tips for you

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon