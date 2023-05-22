Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her 'love story' with fiance Raghav Chadha

The newest real-life couple in the Bollywood industry giving the #couplegoals to fans are undoubtedly Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. After their dreamy and intimate engagement ceremony, the actress opened up about their love story.

Assumptions about their relationship got spread since they got spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying quality time together at a dinner date in a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were engaged in Delhi on May 13, 2023. Even though the couple stayed mum and tight-lipped about their relationship until now and had not given any details about their romance or love story.

Now in a new Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra shared the details of her love story with Raghav Chadha. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a set of pictures. Her caption read, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together. And, I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring."

Parineeti also adds, "His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing."

Parineeti Chopra concluded and also added, "As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

According to several news portal reports, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged their memorable and awaited engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi at Kapurthala. This intimate engagement ceremony and soiree got graced by about 150 guests, including their loved ones and closest friends.

