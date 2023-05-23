Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said

    In a recent magazine cover shoot interview with British Vogue, Miley Cyrus has given her global fans an insight into her most controversial ensemble looks over the years.

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 23, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Miley Cyrus, the acclaimed and renowned American singer-songwriter, is now winning the fans' and global fandom's hearts on the internet with her brand-new long blonde hair and new music single named 'Jaded.'

    The celebrated musician took to her official social media handles and shared a few highly glamorous pictures, showing off her brand new hairstyle to the much excitement of her fans. However, the new hairstyle is not really new for Miley Cyrus. In fact, she has now chosen to go back to her original hair colour with her latest style.

    ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus's new hairstyle on Instagram sends fans into tizzy

    Recently, Miley Cyrus took to her official Instagram handle and shared multiple pictures, flaunting her toned body and luscious curves in the sizzling British Vogue cover shoot for May 2023. In the slew of photos, the celebrated singer-songwriter dons a black halter-neck corset bra and boy shorts, a red strapless bralette with short red shorts, a white sultry short dress, black monokini and mint green coloured bralette with shorts and flaunted her blonde-long hair.

    In the new viral video of British Vogue, which Miley posted on her video reels section on Instagram, Miley has opened up on her most controversial ensemble looks. At the start of the video, Miley Cyrus, opening up on her iconic and risque silver-coloured strapped teddy-bear-print short one-piece, says, "This was the 2013 VMAs. This teddy bear costume, which was really controversial and made a lot of people angry. I repeat this teddy bear costume made a lot of people angry. And I had my own custom bear by Todd James made for me. I could be inside of and be reborn, which was what was happening. It was a rebirth."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

    ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus's much-awaited new album 'Endless Summer Vacation' is out now

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani makes it to IMDbs 2023 Summer Movie Guide list (MSW)

    Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' makes it to IMDb’s 2023 summer movie guide list

    Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said vma

    Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said

    Nick Jonas opens up on raising Malti Marie with learnings of both 'Hinduism' and 'Christianity' vma

    Nick Jonas opens up on raising Malti Marie with learnings of both 'Hinduism' and 'Christianity'

    Rajnikanth recalls how late actor Sarath Babu would 'snatch away cigarette stub and put it out' ADC

    Rajnikanth recalls how late actor Sarath Babu would 'snatch away cigarette stub and put it out'

    Who is 14 Year old Princess of Slum Maleesha Kharwa know here ARB

    Who is 14 Year old 'Princess of Slum', Maleesha Kharwa? Know here

    Recent Stories

    Enhancing Museum Experience with Navina Jafa - Dancing Sculptures

    Enhancing Museum Experience with Navina Jafa – Dancing Sculptures

    India will open new consulate in Brisbane': PM Modi announces at diaspora event in Sydney AJR

    'India will open new consulate in Brisbane': PM Modi announces at diaspora event in Sydney

    PM Modi in Australia Harris Park in Western Sydney named as Little India gcw

    PM Modi in Australia: Harris Park in Western Sydney named as 'Little India'

    Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani makes it to IMDbs 2023 Summer Movie Guide list (MSW)

    Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' makes it to IMDb’s 2023 summer movie guide list

    World Turtle Day: 7 Turtle Species that can make a great pet (ARB)

    World Turtle Day: 7 turtle species that can make a great pet

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon