Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said

In a recent magazine cover shoot interview with British Vogue, Miley Cyrus has given her global fans an insight into her most controversial ensemble looks over the years.

Miley Cyrus, the acclaimed and renowned American singer-songwriter, is now winning the fans' and global fandom's hearts on the internet with her brand-new long blonde hair and new music single named 'Jaded.'

The celebrated musician took to her official social media handles and shared a few highly glamorous pictures, showing off her brand new hairstyle to the much excitement of her fans. However, the new hairstyle is not really new for Miley Cyrus. In fact, she has now chosen to go back to her original hair colour with her latest style.

Recently, Miley Cyrus took to her official Instagram handle and shared multiple pictures, flaunting her toned body and luscious curves in the sizzling British Vogue cover shoot for May 2023. In the slew of photos, the celebrated singer-songwriter dons a black halter-neck corset bra and boy shorts, a red strapless bralette with short red shorts, a white sultry short dress, black monokini and mint green coloured bralette with shorts and flaunted her blonde-long hair.

In the new viral video of British Vogue, which Miley posted on her video reels section on Instagram, Miley has opened up on her most controversial ensemble looks. At the start of the video, Miley Cyrus, opening up on her iconic and risque silver-coloured strapped teddy-bear-print short one-piece, says, "This was the 2013 VMAs. This teddy bear costume, which was really controversial and made a lot of people angry. I repeat this teddy bear costume made a lot of people angry. And I had my own custom bear by Todd James made for me. I could be inside of and be reborn, which was what was happening. It was a rebirth."

