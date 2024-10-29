Defence ministry proposes new procurement strategy to safeguard sensitive military information

The Rafale fighter jets procurement from French giant Dassault Aviation had become an issue of political slugfest between the opposition led by Rahul Gandhi and the ruling dispensation over alleged involvement of commission and bribing.

New Delhi: Drawing a lesson from the Rafale fighter aircraft procurement controversy, the defence ministry is working on for a new procurement process. Talking about its objectives, sources in the defence ministry said that the new process would shun controversy and safeguard the national security information. The new process would also safeguard the sensitive information about the arms and equipment even if the controversy erupted and entangled into legal things.

The Rafale fighter jets procurement from French giant Dassault Aviation had become an issue of political slugfest between the opposition led by Rahul Gandhi and the ruling dispensation over alleged involvement of commission and bribing.

In the matter of Rafale case, “the government had to provide all information to the Supreme Court. The information also included those which were of sensitive nature to national security.”

“We are working to get hold of a model so that we are not hauled to courts and asked to reveal national secrets.”

Talking about the update on the procurement of 114 Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), the sources said: “the discussions are on.”

Talking about the export of supersonic cruise missile, Brahmos and indigenous fighter aircraft LCA, the sources said that the talks with Indonesia is at advanced stage. “It is going well. The top leaders of both the countries have good relations and it is expected to reach a positive conclusion soon.”

Two months back, a high-level delegation from Indonesia, led by Maj. Gen. Yunianto from the National Resilience Institute of Indonesia, visited BrahMos Aerospace to discuss potential military cooperation.

Indonesia has shown interest in air version of the Brahmos missile to enhance its territorial defence capabilities, especially in the wake of ongoing regional tensions in the South China Sea.

