'Singham Again': CBFC censors THIS scene of Raavan, Sita; Read on

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, is poised for a spectacular release this Diwali, going head-to-head with Kartik Aaryan’s "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3"

With “Singham Again” set to release on Diwali, Ajay Devgn fans are eagerly anticipating its showdown with Kartik Aaryan’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” Rohit Shetty’s latest installment in his Cop Universe brings elements of the Ramayan into its storyline, building intrigue around how it will perform at the box office. Recently, reports indicated that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A certificate, with specific changes suggested for Shetty.

Bollywood Hungama reported that the CBFC instructed the removal or modification of footage totaling 7.12 minutes. Although the cuts are dispersed, some adjustments reflect culturally sensitive material. For instance, the Examining Committee requested that two 23-second “match cut” visuals, depicting Lord Rama, Sita Mata, and Lord Hanuman, be altered to represent Singham, Avni, and Simmba. Additionally, a 23-second scene showing “Singham with Shri Ram, touching feet” was also required to be modified.

The report added that a 16-second visual of Raavan “grabbing, pulling, and pushing Sita” was removed at the board's request. They also ordered a 29-second scene involving “Hanuman burning and dialogue of Simmba flirting” to be deleted. Furthermore, a 26-second sequence, including certain visuals and dialogues, was cut due to concerns about potentially impacting India’s diplomatic relations with a neighboring country. This is relevant since part of “Singham Again” is set in Sri Lanka.

The CBFC also mandated a disclaimer at the beginning of the film. It states that “this film is purely a work of fiction” and, although inspired by the story of Lord Ram, it does not intend for any characters to be regarded as revered deities. The narrative is based on contemporary characters and their societies, cultures, and traditions.

Following these modifications, the film’s duration stands at 2 hours and 24 minutes. Featuring an impressive ensemble, 'Singham Again' includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, marking the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s celebrated Cop Universe.

