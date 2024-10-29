Health

Check for lung cancer at home with this 5 second test

Lung Cancer - A Serious Problem

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In 2020, it became the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, with over 2.2 million new cases.

Risk of Delayed Treatment

A major cause of death from this cancer is delayed treatment.

Diamond Finger Test

Want to detect your lung cancer risk? Perform the Diamond Finger Test. It's simple and can be done at home.

How to Perform the Test

To perform the Diamond Finger Test, join your thumb and index finger. If there's no gap, it indicates finger clubbing, a potential sign of lung cancer.

What Does Finger Clubbing Indicate?

According to Cancer Research UK, finger clubbing is observed in over 35% of individuals with non-small cell lung cancer. It can indicate problems in the lungs.

Learn About the Symptoms

Lung cancer symptoms include a cough that doesn't clear up for more than 3 weeks, chest infections, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and loss of appetite.

What Are the Other Symptoms?

Swelling in the face and neck, wheezing, and difficulty swallowing can also be signs of lung cancer.

Causes of Cancer

The main causes of lung cancer are smoking, pollution, and asbestos exposure. Family history and HIV are also risk factors.

Preventive Measures

Quitting smoking is essential to prevent lung cancer. Foods like oranges, tangerines, peaches, and carrots can also help.

Avoid Pollution

Wearing a mask during pollution season can be beneficial. Take care of your health and reduce risks.

