US woman tourist shows poor condition of toilet on Indian train, sparks debate (WATCH)

A video of a foreigner showing the appalling condition of a second-class toilet aboard an Indian train has ignited a fierce online debate.

A video of a foreigner showing the appalling condition of a toilet aboard an Indian train has ignited a fierce debate online. Captured and shared by travel blogger Irina Moreno, the footage highlights the stark realities of the 2nd class facilities on train 12991, operating from Udaipur to Jaipur, drawing widespread criticism and sparking heated discussions online.

The video, taken aboard the Jaipur-bound train, reveals the unsanitary, poor state of the toilet, and the lack of proper cleanliness, raising concerns among travelers and prompting a wave of online reactions.

Sharing the video, Moreno wrote, "Western toilet on train in India, 2nd class. Train 12991."

A user commented, "This type of person shows only negative things on Instagram or YouTube for views. He never highlights positive aspects, even when progress is happening rapidly in India. When you are so clean and tidy, then give money and use good stuff. Don't make videos like such idiots and spread negativity in the world. Moreover, they need a 5-star hotel facility for Rs. 50. Foolish people,"

"Please show the great American homeless dream. SFO and new York has more beggars," another user commented.

Also read: American food vlogger discovers PhD scholar selling street food in Chennai, video goes viral (WATCH)

This incident echoes a similar outcry from March, when a traveler in the sleeper coach of the Bhuj-Shalimar Express expressed frustration over overcrowding caused by unauthorized passengers. In his social media post, the traveler described the challenges faced by his family, who struggled to find their seats after departing from Ahmedabad Junction.

He reported that the aisles were packed with passengers without tickets, leaving his family to contend with limited space and no access to their designated seats.

Also read: Man chases, dances around visibly uncomfortable Russian tourist at Delhi's India Gate, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Latest Videos