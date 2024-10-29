Guardian OTT release: Hansika Motwani starrer to release on THIS platform

The Tamil horror film Guardian, featuring Hansika Motwani in the lead role, is set to premiere on Aha on October 30, 2024. Initially met with mixed reviews in theaters, the film follows the story of Aparna

The OTT release date for the Tamil horror film Guardian has been officially set. Starring actress Hansika Motwani in the lead role, the film initially received unfavorable reviews during its theatrical run but is now poised to find new audiences on the OTT platform. Guardian will be available for streaming on Aha starting October 30, 2024.

The film centers around Aparna, portrayed by Hansika Motwani, who is an architect feeling down on her luck. Following a minor incident, she discovers that her wishes begin to manifest in reality. However, she soon realizes that there is a cause-and-effect relationship; for every good deed she prays for, there is a corresponding reaction. As a result, Aparna must confront both human and supernatural forces to uncover the truth about the haunting she fears.

The cast of Guardian includes notable actors such as Suresh Menon, Sriman, Rajendran, Pradeep Rayan, and Tiger Garden Thangadurai. The screenplay, dialogue, and story were crafted by Gurusaravanan, while Sabari directed the film. Vijay Chandar produced the film under the Film Works banner. The cinematography was handled by KA Sakthivel, and the music score was composed by Sam CS. The art direction was led by Lalgudi N Ilayaraja, with M Thiyagarajan serving as the editor.

While the film did not achieve significant success at the box office, it remains to be seen if it will garner a positive response from viewers on OTT platforms.

Hansika Motwani began her journey in the South Indian film industry with her debut in the Telugu film Desamuduru, which set the stage for her career. This led to her receiving numerous offers across various film industries, including Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Recently, she appeared in another horror film titled 105 Minutes. In 2023, Hansika made her OTT debut with the web series MY3, and she has more projects lined up, including Rowdy Baby and Man.

