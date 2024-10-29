Guardian OTT release: Hansika Motwani starrer to release on THIS platform

The Tamil horror film Guardian, featuring Hansika Motwani in the lead role, is set to premiere on Aha on October 30, 2024. Initially met with mixed reviews in theaters, the film follows the story of Aparna

Guardian OTT release: Hansika Motwani starrer to release on THIS platform ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

The OTT release date for the Tamil horror film Guardian has been officially set. Starring actress Hansika Motwani in the lead role, the film initially received unfavorable reviews during its theatrical run but is now poised to find new audiences on the OTT platform. Guardian will be available for streaming on Aha starting October 30, 2024.

The film centers around Aparna, portrayed by Hansika Motwani, who is an architect feeling down on her luck. Following a minor incident, she discovers that her wishes begin to manifest in reality. However, she soon realizes that there is a cause-and-effect relationship; for every good deed she prays for, there is a corresponding reaction. As a result, Aparna must confront both human and supernatural forces to uncover the truth about the haunting she fears.

ALSO READ: 'Singham Again': CBFC censors THIS scene of Raavan, Sita; Read on

The cast of Guardian includes notable actors such as Suresh Menon, Sriman, Rajendran, Pradeep Rayan, and Tiger Garden Thangadurai. The screenplay, dialogue, and story were crafted by Gurusaravanan, while Sabari directed the film. Vijay Chandar produced the film under the Film Works banner. The cinematography was handled by KA Sakthivel, and the music score was composed by Sam CS. The art direction was led by Lalgudi N Ilayaraja, with M Thiyagarajan serving as the editor.

While the film did not achieve significant success at the box office, it remains to be seen if it will garner a positive response from viewers on OTT platforms.

Hansika Motwani began her journey in the South Indian film industry with her debut in the Telugu film Desamuduru, which set the stage for her career. This led to her receiving numerous offers across various film industries, including Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Recently, she appeared in another horror film titled 105 Minutes. In 2023, Hansika made her OTT debut with the web series MY3, and she has more projects lined up, including Rowdy Baby and Man.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan Veer Mehra for family remarks NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan talked about RG Kar Hospital Incident; here's what she said RBA

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan talked about RG Kar Hospital Incident; here's what she said

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make FIRST joint appearance after engagement [PHOTOS] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make FIRST joint appearance after engagement [PHOTOS]

Shamita Shetty snaps at Indigo for offloading her Bags over weight limit [WATCH] RTM

Shamita Shetty snaps at Indigo for offloading her bags over weight limit [WATCH]

Kanguva Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here ATG

'Kanguva': Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage and friendship in the Kapoor family vkp

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage, friendship in the Kapoor family

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay vkp

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan Veer Mehra for family remarks NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach ATG

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach

cricket Kerala vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Match Heading for Draw scr

Kerala vs Bengal: Ranji Trophy match heading for draw

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon