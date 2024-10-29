Diwali 2024: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in pink for a festive party [PHOTOS]

Tamannaah Bhatia wowed at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash in a stunning pink lehenga by Sabyasachi, complete with a flowing dupatta and elegant jadau jewelry. Accompanied by rumored boyfriend Vijay Varma, she garnered compliments on social media and is set to appear in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar following her role in Stree 2

Tamannaah Bhatia, a celebrated actress known for her fashion prowess, made a striking entrance at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. Dressed in a beautiful traditional pink lehenga, she showcased her impeccable style, effortlessly catching the attention of fans and celebrities alike at the star-studded event

Her outfit featured a stunning Sabyasachi blouse, characterized by a deep cut, long sleeves, and a backless design. The lehenga choli, crafted from luxurious ruched art silk, flowed gracefully, enhancing her elegance. The entire ensemble was complemented by a matching rani pink dupatta, adding a festive touch to her look

The finishing touch to Tamannaah's outfit was a dupatta adorned with minuscule gold ghungroos stitched along the borders. This subtle detail added a hint of sparkle and movement to her attire, making her stand out in the crowd. The overall ensemble perfectly captured the essence of traditional Indian wear with a modern twist

Tamannaah accessorized her look with an exquisite old gold jadau necklace that exuded vintage charm. Stacked jadau bracelets in a blend of gold and silver metals adorned both wrists, elevating her style statement. These carefully chosen accessories showcased her flair for combining contemporary and traditional elements

For her hair, Tamannaah opted for soft, loose waves with a side partition, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her makeup was kept soft and understated, focusing on enhancing her features without overpowering her stunning outfit. This choice created a balanced and sophisticated look for the festive occasion

As soon as she shared her pictures on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with compliments from fans and fellow celebrities. Shraddha Kapoor playfully referred to her as "Pineapple," expressing admiration for her appearance. Raashii Khanna called her "Sundari," while Munmun Dutta simply described her as "Beautiful."

Tamannaah was accompanied by actor Vijay Varma, rumored to be her boyfriend, adding an element of intrigue to her appearance. Their presence together at the Diwali bash sparked interest among fans, who are keen to know more about their relationship. This event marked another chapter in her glamorous public life

The Diwali celebration saw numerous other celebrities in attendance, including Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Saif Ali Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others. Their presence made the event a grand affair, with the atmosphere buzzing with excitement and the glamour of Bollywood stars lighting up the night

On the professional front, Tamannaah recently made waves with her guest appearance in the horror comedy Stree 2, where her dance number "Aaj Ki Raat" was widely appreciated. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film features a stellar cast. She is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, generating anticipation among her fans

