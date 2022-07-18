Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

    Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan can be seen in the song Kaanunna Kalyanam expressing his feelings to the lovely lyrics written by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry.

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 5:36 PM IST

    Sita Ramam's new promo song Kaanunna Kalyanam is a melody that will melt in your heart. In the song we can see the charming Dulquer Salmaan expressing his emotions to the beautiful lyrics penned by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry.

    The song is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar and sung by talented Anurag Kulkarni, Sinduri. The lyrical of this song will be released on July 18th 2022. The title of the song in Malayalam it  is “Kannil Kannil” and in Tamil it is “Kannukkulle”.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

    Mountains covered in snow serve as the backdrop for the song's exquisite choreography. It is impressive to see the dancers and main actress Mrunal Thakur perform beautifully in traditional garb to this classical music in a chilly setting.

    In this romance drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Mrunalini Thakur, who is making her South Indian cinema debut, plays the lady love of a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan. In a very important part, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth Akkineni will also be visible.

    Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

    The earlier songs released by the filmmakers 'Oh Sita" and "Inthandham" are already a hit and garner admiration from song listeners. The composition, words, and music are all excellent.

    The 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies present the movie, and it was made for Swapna Cinema by Ashwini Dutt and Sita Ramam. In this lovely love tale set against the backdrop of the 1965 war, Tharun Bhaskar, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj will be visible in an intriguing supporting role. PS Vinod handled the camerawork for the movie.

    On August 5 of this year, Sita Ramam will be released in theatres globally in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls RBA

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

    Is Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble Show gets acused of plagiarism RBA

    Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali drb

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo drb

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo?

    Recent Stories

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts

    US restaurant sells dosa as naked crepe for Rs 1400 vada as dunked doghnut desis cant keep calm gcw

    US restaurant sells dosa as 'naked crepe' for Rs 1400, vada as 'dunked doughnut'; desis can't keep calm

    Sri Lanka crisis: Acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency ahead of presidential election - adt

    Sri Lanka crisis: Acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency ahead of presidential election

    Telangana DEECET admit card 2022 released here s how to download and more gcw

    TS DEECET admit card 2022 released; here's how to download and more

    Is Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR going to Oscars 2023? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR going to Oscars 2023? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon