Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan can be seen in the song Kaanunna Kalyanam expressing his feelings to the lovely lyrics written by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry.

Sita Ramam's new promo song Kaanunna Kalyanam is a melody that will melt in your heart. In the song we can see the charming Dulquer Salmaan expressing his emotions to the beautiful lyrics penned by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry.

The song is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar and sung by talented Anurag Kulkarni, Sinduri. The lyrical of this song will be released on July 18th 2022. The title of the song in Malayalam it is “Kannil Kannil” and in Tamil it is “Kannukkulle”.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

Mountains covered in snow serve as the backdrop for the song's exquisite choreography. It is impressive to see the dancers and main actress Mrunal Thakur perform beautifully in traditional garb to this classical music in a chilly setting.

In this romance drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Mrunalini Thakur, who is making her South Indian cinema debut, plays the lady love of a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan. In a very important part, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth Akkineni will also be visible.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

The earlier songs released by the filmmakers 'Oh Sita" and "Inthandham" are already a hit and garner admiration from song listeners. The composition, words, and music are all excellent.

The 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies present the movie, and it was made for Swapna Cinema by Ashwini Dutt and Sita Ramam. In this lovely love tale set against the backdrop of the 1965 war, Tharun Bhaskar, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj will be visible in an intriguing supporting role. PS Vinod handled the camerawork for the movie.

On August 5 of this year, Sita Ramam will be released in theatres globally in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.