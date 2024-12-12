Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Wedding: Thalapathy Vijay attends ceremony at Goa; photo goes VIRAL

A wedding invitation featuring the first names of Keerthy and Antony gained significant attention on social media earlier this month

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh got married to her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa. Several photos from the celebrations have surfaced online, generating excitement among fans. A viral image even showed Thalapathy Vijay attending the wedding, dressed elegantly in a shirt and veshti, posing with guests.

On her social media, Keerthy recently shared a glimpse of herself getting ready for a pre-wedding ritual. Seated at a dressing table, she wore a robe imprinted with her pet name, "Kitty," on the back. This photo, shared by her friend, came with a caption hinting at the excitement, saying the madness had begun.

Earlier this month, a wedding invite featuring the names of Keerthy and Antony went viral. Penned by Keerthy’s parents, G. Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh, the invitation expressed their joy about the union. They described the upcoming event as an intimate gathering and extended their gratitude for the blessings and well wishes as their daughter embarks on this new journey.

On November 27, Keerthy shared her first picture with Antony on Instagram. The throwback photo, taken during their Diwali celebrations, featured a caption highlighting their 15-year relationship. She creatively combined their names, adding a nostalgic touch. Shortly after, Keerthy visited the Tirupati temple, where she confirmed to the media that her wedding would take place in December. She mentioned that her visit to the temple was for seeking blessings ahead of this significant life event.

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar ATG

T-Series' Shree Hanuman Chalisa hits #3 on Billboard India charts; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH] NTI

Dil Luminati Tour: Chandigarh child rights body advices Diljit Dosanjh to keep children off stage; check details RBA

WATCH 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi RBA

Central government likely to discontinue Sovereign Gold bond scheme? Know details HERE ATG

'Rs 2,000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm shk

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP gcw

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar ATG

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup RBA

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

