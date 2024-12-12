Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Wedding: Thalapathy Vijay attends ceremony at Goa; photo goes VIRAL

Keerthy Suresh got married to her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa. Several photos from the celebrations have surfaced online, generating excitement among fans. A viral image even showed Thalapathy Vijay attending the wedding, dressed elegantly in a shirt and veshti, posing with guests.

On her social media, Keerthy recently shared a glimpse of herself getting ready for a pre-wedding ritual. Seated at a dressing table, she wore a robe imprinted with her pet name, "Kitty," on the back. This photo, shared by her friend, came with a caption hinting at the excitement, saying the madness had begun.

Earlier this month, a wedding invite featuring the names of Keerthy and Antony went viral. Penned by Keerthy’s parents, G. Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh, the invitation expressed their joy about the union. They described the upcoming event as an intimate gathering and extended their gratitude for the blessings and well wishes as their daughter embarks on this new journey.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani SLAYS in red; shares SUPER glam photos on Instagram [PICTURES]

On November 27, Keerthy shared her first picture with Antony on Instagram. The throwback photo, taken during their Diwali celebrations, featured a caption highlighting their 15-year relationship. She creatively combined their names, adding a nostalgic touch. Shortly after, Keerthy visited the Tirupati temple, where she confirmed to the media that her wedding would take place in December. She mentioned that her visit to the temple was for seeking blessings ahead of this significant life event.

Latest Videos