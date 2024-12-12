GOOD news! Uber launches women-only bike service in Bengaluru; Check details

Uber introduces 'Uber Moto Women' in Bengaluru, a groundbreaking service exclusively for women. Female riders can now connect with female drivers, prioritizing safety and flexibility. Learn more about this empowering initiative.

Ride-hailing giant Uber has introduced a first-of-its-kind service, Uber Moto Women, in Bengaluru. This on-demand two-wheeler service is exclusively for women, connecting female riders with female drivers, the company announced on Thursday. Uber claims that the program aims to empower female drivers with flexible income options while also addressing the safety and mobility concerns of women. According to the firm, the service offers women in the city a comfortable and safe mode of transportation.

Uber's commitment to improving women's mobility and advancing gender inclusion in its services was also underlined in the statement. It is anticipated that the program would greatly help female drivers and riders by providing them with more protection and comfort in their everyday commutes and workplaces.

Notably, Bengaluru is the first city to provide this service, and Uber intends to grow the program in response to its success.

'Uber Moto Women' will be accessible in all of Bengaluru's key areas beginning on December 11, the business claims. For real-time tracking, riders may share their journey information with up to five trusted contacts; phone numbers and drop-off locations are anonymised to preserve user privacy.

RideCheck, Uber's proactive safety tool, keeps an eye out for anomalies like lengthy pauses, midway drops, or route diversions and provides assistance when required. Uber's 24-hour Safety Helpline is now available to female drivers and passengers, offering priority assistance to women when needed.

The business also stated that 'Uber Moto Women' might inspire more women to drive, given the low level of female engagement in India's ride-hailing market.

