Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

Since Lalit Modi declared their relationship and Sushmita Sen acknowledged it, it has been subject to much criticism. Sushmita was mocked and labelled a 'gold digger' by some, while others claimed they had expected better of her. This is how you return it to the trolls in a gracious fashion.

The Aarya actress blasted the haters on Instagram for dubbing her a money digger and said she dives deeper than just gold. Sush's response was greeted with applause and bows from everyone, including our desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra lauded Sushmita for her comeback. “Tell em Queen!" Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emojis. Beauty queen Dia Mirza also dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Actor Suniel Shetty also dropped clapping, thumbs up, and folded handle emojis.

On Sunday, July 17, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note slamming trolls for their regressive comments. She also reminded everyone that she buys her diamonds, as she’s always said.

“Sush this caption has all my heart. reading all those gossips which painted you as someone else which you are clearly not hurt me so much .. what a perfect way to put all those gossip mongers to rest !! thats y i love you..u never put down others to raise urself.. the amount of belief u have on urself is enough.. #proudfan do what makes you happy .. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ always n always #duggadugga," a fan wrote.

In the post, Sushmita revealed it was ‘heartbreaking’ to see how miserable the world has become. “The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! 😄👍 Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!" the actress said.