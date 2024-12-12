Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently reflected on her collaboration with the legendary Rajesh Khanna in an interview. Known for their remarkable on-screen chemistry, the duo delivered unforgettable performances in several iconic films, sharing a bond that resonated with audiences.

Discussing their collaboration in Aradhana, a film that became a milestone in both their careers, Sharmila revealed a significant personal detail from that period. She mentioned that she was pregnant with her son, Saif Ali Khan, while filming the movie. She also noted that during the making of Choti Bahu, she was expecting her daughter, Soha Ali Khan. Sharmila remarked that she and Khanna shared a strong working relationship and collaborated on numerous projects.

Reflecting on Rajesh Khanna's work habits, Sharmila highlighted two challenges they often faced. She recalled that he was typically late to the sets, which could disrupt schedules. Additionally, both preferred their right profile on camera, leading to occasional light-hearted competition during filming as they sought to have the cameraman capture their best angles.

The pairing of Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna is celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most iconic. Their film Aradhana (1969) not only solidified their stardom but also catapulted Khanna to the status of India’s first superstar. The movie remains memorable for its storyline and songs like “Mere Sapno Ki Rani.” The duo also appeared in other acclaimed films such as Safar (1970), a poignant story of love and illness, and Daag (1973), which explored themes of love and sacrifice.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Wedding: Thalapathy Vijay attends ceremony at Goa; photo goes VIRAL

Sharmila began her acting journey at the age of 13, starring in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar (1959) as Aparna, a role that left an indelible impression. She transitioned to Hindi cinema with her debut in Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), where her performance was widely appreciated. Meanwhile, Rajesh Khanna, known as Indian cinema's first superstar, left an enduring legacy with his body of work before passing away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69.

Latest Videos