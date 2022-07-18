Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

    Did Shehnaaz Gill drop a hint about a film with actor Sanjay Dutt? Continue reading to know more about it.

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
    Actor Shahnaz Gill, who is often called Katrina Kaif of Punjab, has been in discussion for a long time. Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. While her debut far from release at the moment looks like she has bagged another Bollywood project. And if rumours are to be believed, Shehnaaz’s next project is with actor Sanjay Dutt.

    In a video shared on the Instagram handle of one paparazzo, Shehnaz Gill was seen in a beautiful pink short dress. In the video, as soon as Shehnaz arrives, the paparazzi start showering flowers on her. On seeing this, Shahnaz becomes very happy and quipped that she “went to America with Sanju Baba”. After this statement of Shehnaz, her fans have started speculating that after ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, she seems to have bagged another project.

    ALSO READ: "Was Shehnaaz Gill drunk?" Netizens trolled actress for kissing-hugging Salman Khan (Watch)

    The news has got all her fans excited and how! However, these continue to remain speculations so far, as neither Shehnaz Gill nor Sanjay Dutt has given any official confirmation regarding such a film.

    Shehnaaz Gill rose to popularity after she appeared in Salman Khan's reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. In this show, she was seen with her boyfriend, late actor Siddharth Shukla.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman Khan into a warm hug at the Eid party

    Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was seen attending Salman Khan’s Eid party a few months ago. Salman had also come to drop her off will the car. An adorable video of Shehnaaz hugging Salman before she scooted off, went viral. Soon after this video made its way to social media, Shehnaaz was trolled massively by many claiming that she seemed ‘drunk’ in the video.

    Since the time of her appearance in Big Boss season 13, Shehnaaz Gill gained massive popularity. She is touted as one of the most adorable and bubbliest actresses. Shehnaaz also shares a huge fan following on social media.

