Glimpse of 'Chikitu Vibe' from 'Coolie' OUT on Rajinikanth's birthday; WATCH Superstar dance to the peppy song

Rajinikanth celebrates his 74th birthday with a special glimpse of his upcoming film 'Coolie', a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which has gone viral on social media.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

As Superstar Rajinikanth turns 74 today (Dec 12), the occasion has been made even more special for his fans with the release of a highly anticipated glimpse of his upcoming film, 'Coolie'. The movie, directed by 'hitmaker' Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, has been generating significant buzz, and the special glimpse has only added to the excitement.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty is the right choice to play Nathuram Godse in biopic, claims viral social media post

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Reba Monica John, with Rajinikanth playing the titular role of Deva. The movie's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

The special glimpse, release at 6 PM, offered a sneak peek into the world of 'Coolie', through the film's "Chikitu Vibe" song. An energetic Rajinikanth can be seen dancing to the peppy number and the response from fans has been overwhelming, with the glimpse quickly going viral on social media.

'Coolie' was officially announced in September 2023, with principal photography commencing in Hyderabad. The film's shooting were held in Visakhapatnam and Jaipur. The movie is set to release worldwide in 2025, in both standard and IMAX formats.

Wishes poured in for Rajinikanth on his birthday and the glimpse into his movie was a pleasant surprise for his fans.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action

