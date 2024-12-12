Drunk driving laws get stricter: Know updated rules and penalties in India

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense. Strict penalties, including fines and imprisonment, are imposed if you're caught in the act. Recent changes to the law have made these penalties even more severe. This article details the updated rules and regulations regarding drunk driving in India.

According to the 1988 Motor Vehicles Act, drunk driving is a punishable offense in India. Despite this, drunk driving incidents remain prevalent as a Delhi Traffic Police report reveals over 12,000 drunk driving cases in the first half of 2024, up from 9,837 in the same period of 2023. This trend is not limited to Delhi but is seen across major Indian cities.

In India, a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.03% is permissible for driving small vehicles. However, commercial drivers must have zero alcohol. Violations are penalized under Section 185 of the 1988 Motor Vehicles Act.

Under the 1988 Act, a first-time drunk driving offense results in a fine up to Rs 10,000 and six months imprisonment. A second offense leads to a fine up to Rs 15,000 and two years imprisonment. Previously, causing death while drunk driving carried a maximum two-year sentence.

The new 2023 law mandates a minimum five-year sentence for causing death by drunk driving, along with heavier fines. Failure to establish the cause of death can lead to up to 10 years imprisonment.

Drunk driving also invalidates vehicle insurance claims and most insurers strictly enforce this. Even if the driver's BAC is within the legal limit, insurance may be denied. Avoid drunk driving for your safety and to avoid legal repercussions.

