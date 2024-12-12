Rishab Shetty is the right choice to play Nathuram Godse in biopic, claims viral social media post

A viral social media post suggests Rishab Shetty is ideal to portray Nathuram Godse in a biopic. The claim has sparked debates, with comparisons to Godse and Shetty's looks. Speculations link the project to a halted 2017-18 film titled Nathuram, yet unconfirmed.

A social media post has gone viral, suggesting that Kannada film industry's Pan India star Rishab Shetty is the ideal actor to portray Nathuram Godse if a movie is made on his life. This claim has sparked widespread discussions, with many drawing comparisons between Godse's facial expressions and Rishab Shetty's makeup photos from his previous roles.

Mahatma Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's fight for independence, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, due to ideological differences. Godse, a staunch Hindu nationalist, held Gandhi responsible for the partition of India and alleged preferential treatment towards Muslims. This historical event has been the subject of numerous films and documentaries over the years, some portraying Godse as a patriot while others depict him as a controversial figure.



Prabhas-Rishab Shetty set to team up for an exciting new film collaboration; Read on

A social media account named Sanatan (@sanatan_kannada) recently shared a post stating, "The only person suitable to make a film on Nathuram Godse is Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab). If you make an announcement, only opponents will do the propaganda. If you make a film based on Godse's life, the half-truths and false allegations that the people of the country know will be clarified."

Adding fuel to the speculation, another user commented, "This film was planned and halted in 2017-18. A small portion of the shooting was completed." They also shared a poster revealing the title "Nathuram" by the production house Sri Devi Entertainers, released during Gandhiji's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. According to the poster, Rishab Shetty was cast as the lead, with Vinu Balanja as the writer-director and H.K. Prakash as the producer. However, the film crew has yet to confirm these claims.

The idea of a biopic on Nathuram Godse has stirred debates on social media, with opinions divided. While some argue that such a film would present historical facts and uncover hidden truths, others believe it could spark unnecessary controversy.



'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

In the past, films and documentaries on Nathuram Godse have been released in various languages, often portraying him as a patriot and a Hindu nationalist. Supporters of the idea claim that a biographical film could shed light on Godse's perspective, which they believe has been overshadowed by historical narratives.

With Rishab Shetty's growing popularity as a Pan India star, the suggestion that he could play Nathuram Godse has gained significant traction.

Latest Videos