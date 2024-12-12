T-Series’ Shree Hanuman Chalisa hits #3 on Billboard India charts, Read on

 T-Series’ Shree Hanuman Chalisa, sung by Hariharan, secures the #3 spot on the Billboard India Charts, continuing its legacy with timeless devotion and global appeal over 148 weeks.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 3:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

T-Series' iconic Shree Hanuman Chalisa, sung by legendary playback singer Hariharan and presented by the late Gulshan Kumar, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the #3 spot on the Billboard India Charts. Remarkably, this sacred devotional chant has stayed on the charts for an extraordinary 148 weeks, continuing to be a favorite among listeners. Originally released in 1992 as a cassette, the Shree Hanuman Chalisa has evolved into a timeless classic that resonates with devotees and music lovers across generations.

The Shree Hanuman Chalisa, revered for its powerful verses and serene melody, is based on Lord Hanuman’s devotion and is considered a spiritual masterpiece. Its capacity to evoke strong emotional and spiritual responses in the listener is what gives it its enduring appeal. Hariharan’s soulful rendition, combined with Gulshan Kumar’s visionary presentation, brings out the essence of this ancient prayer in a way that captures the devotion of millions of people worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

This track’s unwavering success is a testament to the ever-present relevance of devotional music in contemporary culture. Despite being rooted in India’s traditional heritage, the Shree Hanuman Chalisa has found a place in the hearts of global audiences. Its message of faith, strength, and devotion transcends borders, making it a favorite in homes, temples, and music collections around the world.

The success of the Shree Hanuman Chalisa highlights the power of music to bridge cultures and generations. It showcases the legacy of T-Series and Gulshan Kumar, whose contributions continue to shape the Indian music industry. With each passing week on the Billboard India Charts, this devotional gem remains a beacon of inspiration, uplifting the spirits of its listeners worldwide.

