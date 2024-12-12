(Photos) Nora Fatehi's 6 amazing saree looks for wedding, parties

Lifestyle
Nora Fatehi's simple sequin saree is perfect for an office party. The actress styled it with a sleeveless blouse. You can find a great sequin saree in the market.
Instead of net-organza, you can wear a handprint saree. It looks very classy. The actress has carried a sleeveless blouse. You can carry a high neck for a winter look.
White thread embroidery on net fabric will add life to your party look. This will look gorgeous and flaunt your figure.
If you want to look stunning at your bestie's wedding, wear a red ruffle saree with a deep neck sequin saree. A matching shrug will add to the look.
Nora Fatehi's ready-to-wear saree made of shiny satin fabric will make you stand out in the crowd, although it can be a bit expensive.
Neon saree enhances the look. If you like wearing vibrant colors, you can style a plain neon saree with a floral work blouse. Minimal makeup with a necklace will look lovely.
The Kasata style sequin saree gives a stylish look without being heavy. The actress has carried a halter neck blouse for a bold look.
