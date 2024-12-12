Lifestyle

(Photos) Nora Fatehi's 6 amazing saree looks for wedding, parties

1. Simple sequin saree

Nora Fatehi's simple sequin saree is perfect for an office party. The actress styled it with a sleeveless blouse. You can find a great sequin saree in the market.

2. Handprint saree

Instead of net-organza, you can wear a handprint saree. It looks very classy. The actress has carried a sleeveless blouse. You can carry a high neck for a winter look.

3. Embroidered net saree

White thread embroidery on net fabric will add life to your party look. This will look gorgeous and flaunt your figure.

4. Red ruffle saree

If you want to look stunning at your bestie's wedding, wear a red ruffle saree with a deep neck sequin saree. A matching shrug will add to the look.

5. Satin ready-to-wear saree

Nora Fatehi's ready-to-wear saree made of shiny satin fabric will make you stand out in the crowd, although it can be a bit expensive. 

6. Plain neon saree

Neon saree enhances the look. If you like wearing vibrant colors, you can style a plain neon saree with a floral work blouse. Minimal makeup with a necklace will look lovely.

7. Sequin saree design

The Kasata style sequin saree gives a stylish look without being heavy. The actress has carried a halter neck blouse for a bold look. 

Chanakya Niti: How to apologize without losing respect?

Winter Skincare Tips: 7 Secrets to keep your skin smooth and radiant

(PHOTOS) Isha Ambani's exquisite Jewelry Collection

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation