Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'The Vvaan' has a new release date of September 25, 2026. A striking new poster shows the actor as a warrior between a bull and a tiger, teasing the folklore-driven adventure co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'The Vvaan' have locked a new release date for the film, further unveiling a striking new poster that gives a glimpse into the film's expansive world. As per the announcement, 'The Vvaan' will be released on September 25, 2026. Meanwhile, the poster, unveiled from a dramatic top-view, features a powerful, almost warrior-like hero standing between a circling bull and a tiger.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Symbolism, Narrative and Cinematic Vision

"Heavy with symbolism, the image foreshadows the conflict at the heart of the story and deepens the mystery surrounding the film's folklore-driven narrative," the makers stated, as per a press release. 'The Vvaan' promises an immersive cinematic experience backed by expansive world-building and cutting-edge visual effects. It also aims to celebrate rooted Indian stories that resonate with audiences across generations.

Film's Setting, Cast and Crew

According to a press release previously shared by the makers, the film is set in the deep forests of Central India and is described as a mix of ancient legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real forest locations. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, presents 'THE VVAAN - Force of the Forrest!' It is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. (ANI)