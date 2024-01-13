Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING: Radhika Apte says airline locked her and co-passengers in aerobridge without water

    Bollywood actress Radhika Apte said the airline staff was waiting for the new crew but had no idea when they would arrive. Radhika also added that they had no access to water or loo.

    Actor Radhika Apte on Saturday (Jan 13) posted a horrifying video about being confined in an airport aerobridge with her flight co-passengers. Radhika uploaded a video and photos of herself on Instagram on Saturday. Her aircraft was delayed, security refused to unlock the doors, and the airline workers had 'absolutely no clue,' she claimed.

    Radhika tweeted a footage in which six persons were visible behind a closed glass door. A few folks also chatted with security personnel. She and her squad were photographed sitting on the floor while other passengers stood close.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

    Many fans have also reacted to it and shared similar incidents. Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared a video and photos in which we can see her waiting with her friends. “I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay 🙂 now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!,” the caption reads.

    Also Read: Is Kangana Ranaut dating THIS mystery guy? Actress spotted holding hands (Photos)

    One of the fans wrote, “Which airline is this? Are they crazy? How can you lock people like that ?.” Another wrote, “What a rollacosater.”

    On the work front, Radhika Apte is last seen in Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Radhika also co-stars in the YRF Entertainment vengeance thriller series Akka with Keethy Suresh. Dharmaraj Shetty, a debutante writer-director, is directing the series.

    Also Read: Guntur Kaaram box office: Mahesh Babu's film opens at Rs 44.50 crore

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
