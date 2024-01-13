Is Kangana Ranaut dating THIS mystery guy? Actress spotted holding hands (Photos)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A viral photo comes only a few months after Kangana Ranaut spoke up about her marital intentions, revealing that she will most likely marry within the next five years.

    Kangana Ranaut has sparked speculation that she is dating a foreigner. The actress was recently seen by photographers in Mumbai while holding hands with an unknown male. Kangana was wearing a patterned blue dress and beige slippers in the shot. She was joined by a man dressed formally in a black t-shirt, trousers and shoes. As they moved towards the photographers, the two were spotted holding hands. The shot is being widely shared on social media.

    Several followers commented on the photo, wondering if the mysterious man was Kangana's lover. “Who is her boyfriend?” one of the users asked. “She is a princess, he is handsome,” wrote another. “They look so good together,” a third comment read. While one of the users called the mystery man “jija ji”, another wrote, “Happy for Kangana.” Check out the viral picture here:

    Also Read: Actress Jaya Prada gets non-bailable arrest warrant for 7th time, here's why

    This comes only a few months after Kangana Ranaut spoke out about her marriage intentions, revealing that she will surely marry within the next five years. The actress was promoting her film Tejas, which will be released in October 2023, when she stated that she is a 'family person' and that she hopes to have a family soon.

    “Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family and it will happen before five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage,” she told Times Now.

    Kangana further shed light on her past relationships and added, “You won’t always get success in relationships. And you will be lucky if you don’t get that success at a young age and that happened to me. I was so determined to make that thing work that if it would have continued, I would have given all my years to it. Luckily that relationship didn’t work for me at that time. I think God protected me, but this perspective comes very late in life.”

    Also Read: Lohri 2024: Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first festival

    Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the film Emergency. She not only plays the film's protagonist but also directs it.

