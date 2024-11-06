SHOCKING! Baby John poster's stark similarity to Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan raises eyebrows

Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' taster cut sparks controversy due to poster's striking resemblance to Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan'. The Hindi remake of 'Theri' releases December 25, starring Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

Mumbai: The much anticipated taster cut of Varun Dhawan's upcoming action thriller 'Baby John' was recently released, but the film's poster has sparked controversy for its striking resemblance to Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' poster.

Directed by Kalees, 'Baby John' is the Hindi remake of Atlee's Tamil hit 'Theri', with modifications to cater to the Hindi-speaking audience. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

The taster cut, released on November 4, was accompanied by a poster that drew widespread criticism on social media for its apparent plagiarism. Netizens pointed out the uncanny similarity between the 'Baby John' poster and 'Vettaiyan's' poster, including the positioning of characters and background.

'Vettaiyan', directed by TJ Gnanavel, features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier. The movie received mixed reviews, and had an average run in theatres globally.

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share the taster cut, captioning it, "If this is the START, imagine the END, Baby. For now, watch #BabyJohnTasterCut, #BabyJohn will see you in the cinemas on Dec 25."

The technical team behind 'Baby John' includes Kalees and Sumit Arora as writers, Thaman S as composer, Kiran Koushik as cinematographer, and Ruben as editor. The film is set to release on December 25.

