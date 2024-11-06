Ayushmann Khurrana express happiness for being part of THIS horror comedy love story

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will star in Maddock Films' new horror-comedy, 'Thama,' a bloody love story set to release on Diwali 2025. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana express happiness for being part of THIS horror comedy love story
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

Maddock Films recently announced their new film, Thama, an addition to their blockbuster horror-comedy universe. This “bloody love story” will star Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Thama is set to release on Diwali 2025 and marks Ayushmann's second collaboration with producer Dinesh Vijan after the 2019 hit Bala, which crossed the 100 crore mark.

Following the box office success of Stree 2 and Munjha, Maddock's horror-comedy universe is making waves in India. Speaking about his role in Thama, Ayushmann said, "I'm thrilled that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the right time for me to join his blockbuster horror-comedy universe. After Stree 2 became one of the biggest films in Bollywood history, I'm proud to be a part of this universe. I'm sure this will be a cinematic experience that the audience will remember for a long time."

Commenting on the growing fan following of Maddock's horror-comedy universe in the country, Ayushmann said, "The way Dinesh has built this universe is commendable. As a friend, colleague, and admirer of his work, I can see this universe becoming even stronger with his grand vision."

On working with Dinesh Vijan again after Bala, Ayushmann said, "Dinesh and I share a similar vision. Our film Bala was appreciated by the audience for its fresh perspective. Thama is our second film together, and it's so unique that people will be surprised. It's a project unlike anything seen before in India. I'm incredibly excited to work with fellow creatives like Dinesh, director Aditya Sarpotdar, and writer Niren Bhatt."

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: THIS film of the couple failed to perform at the box office

Describing Thama as the most special film of his career, Ayushmann said, "This is the first love story in the horror-comedy universe, and that in itself is exciting. The promise of its ‘bloody’ love story is entirely new and thrilling for today's audience. Throughout my career, I've always sought unique projects, and I'm glad that great directors and producers give me the opportunity to make such films. I'm confident the audience will love it."

