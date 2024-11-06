Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release date is OUT: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas' blockbuster

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, starring Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty, will be soon streaming on OTT platform. This action-fantasy-adventure follows electrician Kunjiikelu's perilous journey to protect his grandfather's legacy from evil forces.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release date is OUT: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas' blockbuster dmn
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the blockbuster action-fantasy-adventure starring Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty, will be soon coming soon to OTT platforms. The film will start streaming on November 8, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The OTT platform took to social media to share a poster with the caption, "Catch the action-packed saga of #ARM on Disney+ Hotstar, streaming from November 8. Ready for the adventure? 🔥"


Ajayante Randam Moshanam follows the story of Kunjiikelu, an electrician who uncovers his grandfather's legacy and embarks on a perilous journey to protect it from evil forces. Directed by Jithin Laal and written by Sujith Nambiar, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Tovino Thomas in triple roles as Kunjikelu, Ajayan and Maniyan, Krithi Shetty as Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh as Chothi, Surabhi Lakshmi as Manikyam, and Madhupal, Shivajith, and Rohini in other important roles.

The film's technical crew consists of Jomon T John handling cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas composing the music, and Shameer Muhammed editing. Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas have produced the film under Magic Frames and UGM Entertainment.

Released in theaters on September 12, 2024, Ajayante Randam Moshanam received widespread critical acclaim and audience appreciation. Now, audiences can experience the thrill on Disney+ Hotstar from November 8, 2024.

