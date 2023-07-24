Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sherlyn Chopra remembers SHOCKING treatment by directors after she underwent breast surgery

    Recently, Sherlyn Chopra discussed how she was treated by several directors and the media, who frequently questioned if she had undergone breast surgery.

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Sherlyn Chopra frequently makes news for her seductive appearances and startling confessions. She has captivated the public over the years because she isn't afraid to share personal information about herself and the struggles she has had in both her personal and professional lives. She revealed in a recent interview how she was treated by several directors and the media, who frequently asked if she had undergone breast surgery.Sherlyn talked openly about some of the darkest times in her life while promoting her new web series Paurashpur 2. The actress said that she was talking to one of her previous relationships when she made the contentious statement, "I slept with many for money in the past," in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. She clarified the situation by saying she was dating "the son of a prominent politician," who continued to give her presents "solely for sexual gratification."

    The 36-year-old actress continued the discussion by describing how producers and journalists would frequently inquire about whether she had undergone breast surgery. I had no excuses to lie, she continued. I did it because my flat chest was getting on my nerves. However, a lot of married directors would brazenly ask if they might touch her breasts or what size her cup was. They would dismiss her when she reminded them that they were married by saying that they are an open marriage.

    She told Bollywood Shadis: “ I wondered, will people go to the theatres only after finding out about an actress’s cup size? I’d say, ‘You are married; you must be knowing about a woman’s anatomy.’ The director said, ‘Yes, so?’ then he would add that he is in an open marriage and does not interact with his wife as much.” Sherlyn Chopra will soon be featured in the online series Paurashpur 2. Sherlyn Chopra is well-known for her work in films like Kamasutra: The Revenge, Time Pass, Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Bole Hadippa, and many others. She will play Queen Snehlata in the show, which is an OTT release.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
