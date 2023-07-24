Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection: Greta Gerwig’s film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan's movie?

    Margot Robbie's film has beaten Cillian Murphy's movie by a huge margin at the Hollywood box office. Barbie earned a whopping USD 155 million (approximately Rs 1,271 crores) in the USA over the weekend
     

    Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Greta Gerwig film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan movie? RBA
    Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, grossed USD 155 million (roughly Rs 1,271 crores) in the United States during the weekend, becoming it the highest-grossing film directed by a woman. Barbie also had the biggest opening weekend in 2023. The box office fight between Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, dubbed 'Barbenheimer,' has become a pop cultural sensation, with moviegoers flocking to cinemas worldwide. Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, has grossed around USD 80.5 million (roughly Rs 660 crores) in the United States.

    Barbenheimer has the fourth highest-earning industry weekend in North America ever, making USD 302 million (about Rs 2,477 crores) on Sunday. According to CNN, film industry insiders anticipate that the box office figures will rise even higher when final data are released.

    Also Read: Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's joint appearances fuel 'romance rumours'; Know details

    While Barbie rules the American box office, Christopher Nolan's directorial reigns supreme in India. Oppenheimer debuted in India to a stunning Rs 13.50 crore and barely saw a climb on day two, grossing Rs 17 crore. In India, the film has surpassed Barbie. Barbie debuted in India at Rs 5 crore and allegedly made Rs 6.50 crore on day two.

    Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and is based on the popular Barbie fashion dolls, delivering a whimsical comedy inside a fantastical environment. The film also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and others, in addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Barbie and Ken discover the delights and trials of life among humans after travelling outside their pristine pink Barbie world. This adventure introduces them to new adventures and opportunities.

    Also Read: Did Drake bash his fan for throwing 'vape' on stage at concert? Know details

    In terms of Oppenheimer, the Nolan picture is based on the life of scientist Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, who developed the atomic bomb that was deployed against Japan during World War II. The movie is getting a lot of attention because of its excellent ensemble, which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

