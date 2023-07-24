Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's joint appearances fuel 'romance rumours'; Know details

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira continue to spark romance rumours with their various outings. Shakira and Lewis Hamilton's recent appearances amplify the 'dating' rumours about the duo, who are in the limelight for this reason. Shakira looks ready to move ahead in life and start a fresh page.

Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 racing champion, and Shakira, the globally celebrated Grammy-winning and acclaimed singer, have been spotted together on multiple occasions, sparking rumours of a possible romance between the two superstars. As speculations continue to increase, let's delve into the latest developments and what insiders have to say about their alleged relationship. Shakira looks ready to let go of her past tumultuous relationship failure and is more than ready, to embark on a fresh new chapter in her life. The singer gave it back to her ex who cheated on her and also got a song out on the same which became a big pressing problem for Gerard Pique who then tried to defend himself but got brutally trolled by netizens.

ALSO READ: 'Dhindhora Baje Re' song teaser OUT: Witness Ranveer Alia's smooth dance moves on foot-tapping number

Rumours have been stirring about a potential romance between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira, and according to insiders, they seem to be getting closer than ever. A source from a renowned entertainment magazine has revealed, "She's over Gerard and fast-tracking her romance with Lewis. They're inseparable. It's definitely a hot summer romance." The Colombian songstress is leaving behind her past as she welcomes a new chapter with the Formula 1 racing legend.

Throughout the F1 season, Shakira attends multiple Grand Prix races, fueling further speculation about her connection with Hamilton. She was enjoying a boat trip with the racing star in Miami before the Grand Prix. The cameras later captured her presence at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, sitting next to Hamilton during a post-race dinner with friends.

The conspiracy escalated when Shakira took the Eurostar from Paris to London just days before the British Grand Prix, leading to more queries about the nature of their relationship. Photographers caught her cheering Hamilton on at Silverstone, where he secured a podium finish. The excitement and ecstasy reached new heights when a source claimed to have witnessed the two stars sharing intimate moments, kissing and cuddling in the paddock before the Spanish Grand Prix.

ALSO READ: 'I&B ministry should probe...' Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' in row over Bhagavad Gita in sex scene