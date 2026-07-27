The trailer for Sheetal Menon's short film 'Duet' is out. Starring Sidhant Gupta, it explores themes of grief, love, and reconciliation. Backed by Bejoy Nambiar, it will premiere on Spotify and the Getaway Pictures YouTube channel on July 30.

The trailer of the filmmaker Sheetal Menon's directorial 'Duet' was released on Monday, offering a glimpse into a sensitive world of Sidhant Gupta, which includes grief, love and reconciliation. Sheetal Menon shared the trailer on her Instagram handle.

'Duet' Trailer and Release Details

Starring Sidhant Gupta in the lead role, the two-minute teaser pairs striking visual imagery with a soaring piano and violin score, underscoring the film's core theme: that profound human connection can be forged even in the darkest moments. Backed by Bejoy Nambiar, 'Duet' is set to premiere on July 30 on Spotify, marking the platform's first-ever short film release, and will simultaneously stream on the Getaway Pictures YouTube channel. Actors Sayani Gupta and Puja Sarup also play prominent roles in the short film.

While sharing the trailer, Sheetal Menon wrote, "A little glimpse into the world of DUET. Featuring Sidhant. A film about loss, silence, music and the unexpected ways we find our way to one another." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Menon (@sheetal_menon)

A Story of Loss and Connection

Produced under the Getaway Pictures banner, with a screenplay co-written by Arpita Chatterjee and Menon, "Duet follows the poignant journey of a pianist grappling with the sudden loss of his estranged brother amid the isolating backdrop of a pandemic," as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

The Team Behind 'Duet' Shares Their Vision

"As a storyteller, I am drawn to the quieter emotional landscapes we often struggle to articulate," Menon said in a statement as she launched the trailer.

"After a long wait, it's naturally a moment of joy to finally share Duet with audiences. At the same time, it's difficult to fully take in this moment without acknowledging the heaviness of the times we are living through, which makes any personal milestone feel smaller. More than anything, this release belongs to the many people who believed in this film and help bring it to life and I'm grateful that our collective effort can finally find its audience," she added as quoted in a press note.

Sidhant Gupta said that the film follows a philosophy that there is light at the end of the tunnel and examines how people can often feel trapped. "Some people are stuck beyond measure, beyond any help. Duet begins in that beyond and very sensitively brings you to light," said Sidhant Gupta as quoted in a press note.

Nambiar, who had described 'Duet' as an intimate yet ambitiously cinematic short film, added, "The film is a reminder that even in our quietest moments of grief, human connection has a way of finding us. It's a deeply personal narrative by Sheetal, and we at Getaway Pictures are excited for audiences around the world to experience it on a platform that brings stories closer to people every day."

The film's music is composed by Australia-based composer Sid Acharya. The short movie also incorporates original works by internationally acclaimed pianist-composers Eric Christian (New York) and Ben Crosland (London), with violin performances by Tineke de Jong (London). (ANI)