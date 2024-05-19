Full-scale emergency at Bengaluru airport after AI Express plane's engine catches fire (WATCH)

In a statement, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, "Flight IX 1132 made an emergency landing at 23:12 hours due to a reported fire in one of the engines. A full-scale emergency was declared."

A full-scale emergency was declared at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday night (May 18) when a Kochi-bound Air India Express flight had to return due to a fire in one of its engines.

In a statement, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, "Flight IX 1132 made an emergency landing at 23:12 hours due to a reported fire in one of the engines. A full-scale emergency was declared."

Shopian terror attack: Ex-Sarpanch & former stone pelter killed once credited PM Modi for saving him (WATCH)

The fire was swiftly extinguished upon landing, and all 179 passengers and six crew members were successfully evacuated.

Air India Express confirmed that the pilots chose to return to Bengaluru after noticing suspected flames in the aircraft's right engine. "Accordingly, a precautionary landing was carried out. The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation," the airline said.

The airline praised the flight crew for their swift and effective evacuation, which ensured no injuries among the passengers. "We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible. A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause," the release said.

Kejriwal breaks his silence amid Swati Maliwal row; accuses PM Modi of playing 'jail ka khel' (WATCH)

This incident hascome to light following a similar event on Thursday, when a full-scale emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). An Air India flight en route to Bengaluru had to return to Delhi due to a fire in the plane's AC unit.

Latest Videos