Shashthi: Jude Peter Damian’s film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals

Written, directed and produced by Jude Peter Damina, 'Shashthi' is a movie that narrates an intriguing story about Devi, a lady from a less affluent family. She undergoes transformations to the point that she is compared to 'Shashthi', a Goddess of children a ’s screenwriter. The film features Semmalar Annam, Jeffrey James, Lissie Antony, S.K. Gayathri and Herries Moosa.

It is said that the creative mind is always striving to use creativity to transform the world. Jude Peter Damian, a producer and director with a brilliant creative mind, has created the cinematic marvel SHASHTHI, which has already won 25 awards and screened at 59 film festivals. Jude's life path to producing this short video is also much more fascinating, as we learned via an interview.

Jude has profound ties to Chennai thanks to the 30 years of Chartered Accountancy that he spent there. Although the former CA, now a filmmaker, has a passion for the medium, he sees himself as just like everybody else who wants to be associated with movies. However, his SHASHTHI, a short film, won awards.

Jude completed a course in film directing; however, SHASHTHI is his original work. Jude spent a year developing the premise and screenplay, but he shot the movie in just over a week.

While Jude, as a filmmaker, always aimed to create films that portrayed "positive characters," especially for Developing Nations/ Societies, while showcasing the Art of movie creation, SHASHTHI is the ideal representation of his ideas.

