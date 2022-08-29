Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shashthi: Jude Peter Damian’s film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals

    Written, directed and produced by Jude Peter Damina, 'Shashthi' is a movie that narrates an intriguing story about Devi, a lady from a less affluent family. She undergoes transformations to the point that she is compared to 'Shashthi', a Goddess of children a ’s screenwriter. The film features Semmalar Annam, Jeffrey James, Lissie Antony, S.K. Gayathri and Herries Moosa.

    Shashthi Jude Peter Damian film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    It is said that the creative mind is always striving to use creativity to transform the world. Jude Peter Damian, a producer and director with a brilliant creative mind, has created the cinematic marvel SHASHTHI, which has already won 25 awards and screened at 59 film festivals. Jude's life path to producing this short video is also much more fascinating, as we learned via an interview.

    Jude has profound ties to Chennai thanks to the 30 years of Chartered Accountancy that he spent there. Although the former CA, now a filmmaker, has a passion for the medium, he sees himself as just like everybody else who wants to be associated with movies. However, his SHASHTHI, a short film, won awards.

    Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Jude completed a course in film directing; however, SHASHTHI is his original work. Jude spent a year developing the premise and screenplay, but he shot the movie in just over a week.

    Image

    While Jude, as a filmmaker, always aimed to create films that portrayed "positive characters," especially for Developing Nations/ Societies, while showcasing the Art of movie creation, SHASHTHI is the ideal representation of his ideas.

    Also Read: National Sports Day 2022: Ranbir to Deepika - 5 Bollywood actors who are avid sportspersons

    While the movie tells an intriguing story about Devi, a lady from a less affluent family who transforms the point that she is compared to "SHASHTHI," a Goddess of children. When information from various situations enters the movie, perspectives will shift.

    Jude Peter Damian is the film's screenwriter, producer, and director. Similar Annam, Jeffrey James, Lissie Antony, S.K. Gayathri, and Herries Moosa will all be in the cast.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims drb

    Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims?

    In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors RBA

    In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday net worth personal life education salary drb

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more RBA

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report AJR

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report

    Bank holidays in September 2022: Bank to remain closed for 13 days; check complete list here - adt

    Bank holidays in September 2022: Bank to remain closed for 13 days; check complete list here

    Mumbais wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore - adt

    Mumbai's wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims drb

    Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims?

    In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors RBA

    In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon