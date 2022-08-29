National Sports Day 2022: Ranbir to Deepika - 5 Bollywood actors who are avid sportspersons
National Sports Day is celebrated on Monday, the birthday of Indian hockey legend Major Dhayan Chand. On this particular day, we present five Bollywood actors who are avid sportspersons.
August 29 is considered an auspicious day for Indian sports. It happens to be the birthday of one of the most outstanding Indian sportspersons and the ultimate hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. The day is celebrated as National Sports Day. However, instead of looking at the athletes, we are looking at some of the Bollywood actors and actresses, who might not be a sportsperson by profession, but are no less than them in real life.
Aparshakti Khurana
Brother of Ayushmann Khurana, he is still making his way in the entertainment industry. However, little does anyone know that he was a professional cricketer before and was even the skipper of the Haryana U-19 side, while he also represents the All Stars Football Club.
Kartik Aaryan
He happened to be a sports lover since his school days, as he admitted that he occasionally skipped school to play football with his friends. Nonetheless, acting became his profession, but he never backed away from supporting Spanish champion Real Madrid.
Taapsee Pannu
Not everyone might know, but she is an avid squash lover and is well-versed in playing the sport. She uses the sport to stay fit, both physically and mentally.
Ranbir Kapoor
Everyone knows Ranbir's love for sports, not just any sport but almost all of them. While he often represents the All Stars Football Club, he has a significant passion for the sport, as he also partially owns the Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League (ISL), a one-time champion.
Deepika Padukone
Does her last name strike something on your mind? Yes, she is the daughter of legendary Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone. Naturally, she has a great fondness for the sport. Although she chose entertainment as her career, she does play the sport with ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, while the latter once reportedly claimed that the former would have had an excellent badminton career.