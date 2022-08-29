Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Sports Day 2022: Ranbir to Deepika - 5 Bollywood actors who are avid sportspersons

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    National Sports Day is celebrated on Monday, the birthday of Indian hockey legend Major Dhayan Chand. On this particular day, we present five Bollywood actors who are avid sportspersons.

    Image credit: Getty

    August 29 is considered an auspicious day for Indian sports. It happens to be the birthday of one of the most outstanding Indian sportspersons and the ultimate hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. The day is celebrated as National Sports Day. However, instead of looking at the athletes, we are looking at some of the Bollywood actors and actresses, who might not be a sportsperson by profession, but are no less than them in real life.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Aparshakti Khurana
    Brother of Ayushmann Khurana, he is still making his way in the entertainment industry. However, little does anyone know that he was a professional cricketer before and was even the skipper of the Haryana U-19 side, while he also represents the All Stars Football Club.

    ALSO READ: On National Sports Day, take a look at how India remembers Dhyan Chand on his 116th birth anniversary

    Image credit: Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan
    He happened to be a sports lover since his school days, as he admitted that he occasionally skipped school to play football with his friends. Nonetheless, acting became his profession, but he never backed away from supporting Spanish champion Real Madrid.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Taapsee Pannu
    Not everyone might know, but she is an avid squash lover and is well-versed in playing the sport. She uses the sport to stay fit, both physically and mentally.

    ALSO READ: Major Dhyan Chand's 5 legendary facts on National Sports Day

    Image credit: Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor
    Everyone knows Ranbir's love for sports, not just any sport but almost all of them. While he often represents the All Stars Football Club, he has a significant passion for the sport, as he also partially owns the Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League (ISL), a one-time champion.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone
    Does her last name strike something on your mind? Yes, she is the daughter of legendary Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone. Naturally, she has a great fondness for the sport. Although she chose entertainment as her career, she does play the sport with ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, while the latter once reportedly claimed that the former would have had an excellent badminton career.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Why do young people have cardiovascular diseases? Read this carefully RBA

    Why do young people have cardiovascular diseases? Read this carefully

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon