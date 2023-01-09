Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film to release on Feb 17

Shakuntalam is based on the classic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the Mahabharata, as represented by Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film's trailer will excite you with its VFX score and Samantha's gorgeous looks.

After a long wait, the trailer for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is finally out. The mythical drama, written and directed by Gunashekar, features a terrific VFX soundtrack and a compelling tale. The film is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada cinema halls.

Shaakuntalam is based on the classic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the Mahabharata, as represented by Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and is a whimsical love story set in Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), with the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant's Puru Dynasty making the picture exceptional.

The trailer begins with a Brahman discovering a kid named Shakauntala in the woods and adopting her as his daughter. She then reveals herself as a beautiful woman adored by the woodland creatures. Dev Mohan, who portrays the king of Peru, falls in love with her and marries her but rejects her when she becomes pregnant.

In the trailer, we can see Shakuntala wander about the court, displaying her pregnant belly before arguing for her and her child's rights. The trailer's castle aesthetic, which looks similar to Prabhas' flick, will give you Baahubali thoughts.

Apart from Samantha, Dev Mohan, Shakuntalam stars Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The film will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

Samantha had to work hard for Shaakuntalam on Sunday (January 8) to preserve "grace and poise," which she joked she struggled with. Taking to Instagram, she published a post where she first show a video of her dog Sasha lazying around in the house, and the second snap shows Samantha taking a graceful stance although "it doesn't come easy". She also joked that she might have used Sasha for training.

Sam wrote, "The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running and even crying. And grace is sooo not my thing 😂 had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along. Clearly so not her thing either. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter."

