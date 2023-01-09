Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film to release on Feb 17

    Shakuntalam is based on the classic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the Mahabharata, as represented by Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film's trailer will excite you with its VFX score and Samantha's gorgeous looks. 

    Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film is to release on February 17 RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    After a long wait, the trailer for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is finally out. The mythical drama, written and directed by Gunashekar, features a terrific VFX soundtrack and a compelling tale. The film is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada cinema halls.  

    Shaakuntalam is based on the classic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the Mahabharata, as represented by Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and is a whimsical love story set in Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), with the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant's Puru Dynasty making the picture exceptional. 

    Also Read: Yash KGF Chapter 3 update: Producer reveals SHOCKING details; Is Yash been replaced?

    The trailer begins with a Brahman discovering a kid named Shakauntala in the woods and adopting her as his daughter. She then reveals herself as a beautiful woman adored by the woodland creatures. Dev Mohan, who portrays the king of Peru, falls in love with her and marries her but rejects her when she becomes pregnant.

    In the trailer, we can see Shakuntala wander about the court, displaying her pregnant belly before arguing for her and her child's rights. The trailer's castle aesthetic, which looks similar to Prabhas' flick, will give you Baahubali thoughts.

    Apart from Samantha, Dev Mohan, Shakuntalam stars Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The film will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. 

    Also Read: Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her curves, talks about 'grace and posture'

    Samantha had to work hard for Shaakuntalam on Sunday (January 8) to preserve "grace and poise," which she joked she struggled with. Taking to Instagram, she published a post where she first show a video of her dog Sasha lazying around in the house, and the second snap shows Samantha taking a graceful stance although "it doesn't come easy". She also joked that she might have used Sasha for training.

    Sam wrote, "The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running and even crying. And grace is sooo not my thing 😂 had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along. Clearly so not her thing either. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter."
     

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spare: Prince Harry spills beans on his Uncle Prince Andrew's awkward sex scandal in his explosive memoir book vma

    Spare: Prince Harry spills beans on his Uncle Prince Andrew's awkward sex scandal in his explosive memoir book

    Exclusive Ali Merchant on Pathaan controversy, Bigg Boss 16 and his marriage with Sara Khan RBA

    Exclusive-Ali Merchant on Pathaan controversy, Bigg Boss 16 and his marriage with Sara Khan

    Golden Globes Awards 2023: From RRR to Avatar: The Way Of Water, a glance at the films nominated vma

    Golden Globes Awards 2023: From RRR to Avatar: The Way Of Water, a glance at the films nominated

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan teary-eyed on meeting her brother Sajid Khan in the house vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan teary-eyed on meeting her brother Sajid Khan in the house

    Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress mother accuses Sheezan Khan of murder, here's what she said RBA

    Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress mother accuses Sheezan Khan of murder, here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    football Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Graham Potter men out of FA Cup snt

    'Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club': Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Potter's men out of FA Cup

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India Jasprit Bumrah return delayed, to miss ODIs against Sri Lanka - Reports

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah's return delayed, to miss ODIs against Sri Lanka - Reports

    Nora Fatehi to Shehnaaz Gill-5 Bigg Boss contestants who got a break in Salman Khan films RBA

    Nora Fatehi to Shehnaaz Gill-5 Bigg Boss contestants who got a break in Salman Khan films

    Best year ever Mercedes Benz India registers record volumes in 2022 E Class highest selling model gcw

    'Best year ever': Mercedes-Benz India registers record volumes in 2022; E-Class highest selling model

    MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police uses water cannons on BJP workers protesting outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence AJR

    MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police uses water cannons on BJP workers protesting outside CM Kejriwal's residence

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon