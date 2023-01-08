Yash KGF Chapter 3 update: Producer reveals SHOCKING details; Is Yash been replaced? Read this

KGF: Chapter 3 is one of the most anticipated films among fans. We have an update on the film as they wait for the release date to be revealed soon. According to sources, the film will begin production in 2025. Details are included!

On Sunday (January 8), popular South actor Yash will celebrate his birthday, and we have a significant update on his much-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 3. Yash introduced his followers to the KGF world in 2018, and it was a smash hit. The second sequel of the film then shattered all box office records, grossing Rs 1,250 crore at the box office in 2022. We now have an update on KGF: Chapter 3.

Media reports show KGF: Chapter 3 will hit theatres in 2025. According to rumours, director Prashanth Neel is now working on the Prabhas-led Salaar until September of this year. In a recent interview, Hombale Films' Vijay Kirgandur indicated that KGF 3 would not be released 'anytime soon' due to the director's commitments.

According to media reports, Vijay Kirgandur stated that pre-production works for KGF Chapter 3 has yet to begin and that the film is expected to begin production in 2025. He also stated that there are plans to continue the KGF series after the fifth instalment. According to rumours, KGF: Chapter 3 will be released in theatres in 2026. According to reports, the production house may even consider replacing the lead actor, Yash, after the fifth instalment.

Hombale Films also hinted at KGF: Chapter 3 while wishing Yash on his birthday. In a tweet, they wrote, "#KGFChapter2 was a Gargantuan one, waiting for another Monster soon. To the man who shaped up the dream and took it beyond. Wishing you a very happy rocking birthday our Rocking Star. @TheNameIsYash. Have a rocking one and a phenomenal year ahead! #HBDRockingStarYash #HombaleFilms."

However, Vijay Kirgandur also indicated that Yash might not reprise his legendary role of Rocky Bhai after the fifth edition of KGF. "It is feasible that after the fifth instalment in the KGF franchise, another hero may assume Rocky Bhai's position, exactly like the James Bond series, the heroes change," he stated, adding that KGF 3 might be released in 2026.

Meanwhile, Yash will celebrate his 37th birthday on January 8th. Ahead of his birthday, the actor composed a message greeting his followers and dubbed them 'my strength'. He mentioned that he is working on something and would need some 'patience and understanding' from his supporters.

“I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding," a part of his note read.

On the work front-Yash

In addition to KGF: Chapter 3, Yash is expected to debut with two projects in Bollywood. According to a person close to the situation, "Excel hopes to work with Yash again on something large and exceptional after KGF 2. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a Mahabharata-inspired legendary epic. ROMP and Excel are eager to cast Yash in the lead role in the two-part epic."